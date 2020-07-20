Mozambique goes after gemstone trafficking networks in Cabo Delgado

The government of Mozambique has ‘dismantled’ gemstone trafficking networks in Cabo Delgado Province where Montepuez Ruby Mining (MRM), owned in partnership between Gemfields and Mwiriti Limitada, operates.

Intruders are commonplace on the licence area, and unsafe illegal mining practices have previously contributed to fatalities in the area.

Police seized several grams of rubies and more than four tonnes of various minerals such as gold, garnets, quartzites, corundum and tourmaline.

“These crimes involve Mozambicans and foreigners, indicative of a close-knit gemstone trafficking network,” ministry of mineral resources inspector general Obete Matine said in a statement released by Gemfields.

Gemfields said extensive research previously conducted within the communities adjacent to the concession area uncovered a modern slavery network whereby vulnerable young people were becoming indebted to foreign traffickers and smuggling networks.

“The arising negative impact of an influx of illegal miners into local communities – not to mention the resulting loss of tax revenue to the government – damages the social fabric of local communities and prevents Mozambican citizens from benefiting from the true value of their gemstone resources,” it said.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





