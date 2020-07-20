Exclusive
Indian diamond and polishing industry requires forward integration - Dinesh Navadiya
Dinesh Navadiya is now the Regional Chairman (Gujarat Region) of The Gems & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India for the 3rd term. He is also the Director on the Board of the Gem & Jewellery Skill Council of India (GJSCI)...
20 july 2020
GJEPC will focus on demand generation for diamonds and jewellery in the next two years
Mr. Vipul P Shah, Vice Chairman, GJEPC and also CEO & Managing Director of Asian Star Co. Ltd. has a rich experience in the diamond industry. His business acumen and professional conduct have contributed significantly in transforming a diamond manufacturing...
13 july 2020
The need for significant capital investments will be the main trend in the diamond mining industry in 2021-2030
The prospects of the diamond industry in the post-crisis period are discussed by the Rough&Polished correspondent with Sergey Mityukhin, Candidate of Geological and Mineralogical Sciences, Honored Geologist of the Russian Federation.
06 july 2020
Young Diamantaires: We create initiatives for the benefit of diamond communities worldwide
The World Federation of Diamond Bourses recently launched its Young Diamantaires website. The organization has worked for the past four years with young members of the diamond community all over the world to create a platform through which they can express...
29 june 2020
Those who implement the right anti-crisis strategies have more chances
It is not surprising that because of the pandemic and the crisis, the most heated debate in the jewellery industry is about what is happening and the possible ways of survival. Irina Slesareva, an expert, art director of the Russian Diamond Line contest...
22 june 2020
Mozambique goes after gemstone trafficking networks in Cabo Delgado
Intruders are commonplace on the licence area, and unsafe illegal mining practices have previously contributed to fatalities in the area.
Police seized several grams of rubies and more than four tonnes of various minerals such as gold, garnets, quartzites, corundum and tourmaline.
“These crimes involve Mozambicans and foreigners, indicative of a close-knit gemstone trafficking network,” ministry of mineral resources inspector general Obete Matine said in a statement released by Gemfields.
Gemfields said extensive research previously conducted within the communities adjacent to the concession area uncovered a modern slavery network whereby vulnerable young people were becoming indebted to foreign traffickers and smuggling networks.
“The arising negative impact of an influx of illegal miners into local communities – not to mention the resulting loss of tax revenue to the government – damages the social fabric of local communities and prevents Mozambican citizens from benefiting from the true value of their gemstone resources,” it said.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished