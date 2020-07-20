IDE hosts KOIN International’s tender of large stones

Today

The Israel Diamond Exchange (IDE) completed a successful first tender by KOIN International at its International Tender Center, as per a press note from IDE.

The tender offered rough diamonds of 10.80 carats and above, as well as fancy color diamonds from the EKAPA (Kimberley) Mine in South Africa. Among the stones was an extraordinary 49 carat Vivid Yellow diamond. The tender offered a variety of rough in all sizes and colors, including packages of colored diamonds of 2.00-4.00 carats and 5.00-10.00 carats. The attendance at the tender was high, with the majority of stones including the 49 carat diamond being sold.

Adam Schulman, CEO KOIN International said, “We were very pleased to be able to bring our EKAPA tender to Israel which was successful. We will definitely conduct more tenders in Israel in the future.”

Zvika Zamir, Chairman of the IDE Rough Diamonds Committee, said, “I was happy to see that all the rooms in the International Tender Center were filled to capacity. We will continue in our efforts to bring more rough diamonds to Israel.”

Yoram Dvash, President of the Israel Diamond Exchange, said, “The KOIN International tender brought high quality large and fancy colored goods from the EKAPA mine, which is what the Israeli diamond industry specializes in. We are very gratified by the success of the tender, especially during this challenging period. We thank KOIN International for its support in holding this tender at the Israel Diamond Exchange.”



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished



