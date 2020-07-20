Exclusive
Indian diamond and polishing industry requires forward integration - Dinesh Navadiya
Dinesh Navadiya is now the Regional Chairman (Gujarat Region) of The Gems & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India for the 3rd term. He is also the Director on the Board of the Gem & Jewellery Skill Council of India (GJSCI)...
20 july 2020
GJEPC will focus on demand generation for diamonds and jewellery in the next two years
Mr. Vipul P Shah, Vice Chairman, GJEPC and also CEO & Managing Director of Asian Star Co. Ltd. has a rich experience in the diamond industry. His business acumen and professional conduct have contributed significantly in transforming a diamond manufacturing...
13 july 2020
The need for significant capital investments will be the main trend in the diamond mining industry in 2021-2030
The prospects of the diamond industry in the post-crisis period are discussed by the Rough&Polished correspondent with Sergey Mityukhin, Candidate of Geological and Mineralogical Sciences, Honored Geologist of the Russian Federation.
06 july 2020
Young Diamantaires: We create initiatives for the benefit of diamond communities worldwide
The World Federation of Diamond Bourses recently launched its Young Diamantaires website. The organization has worked for the past four years with young members of the diamond community all over the world to create a platform through which they can express...
29 june 2020
Those who implement the right anti-crisis strategies have more chances
It is not surprising that because of the pandemic and the crisis, the most heated debate in the jewellery industry is about what is happening and the possible ways of survival. Irina Slesareva, an expert, art director of the Russian Diamond Line contest...
22 june 2020
IDE hosts KOIN International’s tender of large stones
The tender offered rough diamonds of 10.80 carats and above, as well as fancy color diamonds from the EKAPA (Kimberley) Mine in South Africa. Among the stones was an extraordinary 49 carat Vivid Yellow diamond. The tender offered a variety of rough in all sizes and colors, including packages of colored diamonds of 2.00-4.00 carats and 5.00-10.00 carats. The attendance at the tender was high, with the majority of stones including the 49 carat diamond being sold.
Adam Schulman, CEO KOIN International said, “We were very pleased to be able to bring our EKAPA tender to Israel which was successful. We will definitely conduct more tenders in Israel in the future.”
Zvika Zamir, Chairman of the IDE Rough Diamonds Committee, said, “I was happy to see that all the rooms in the International Tender Center were filled to capacity. We will continue in our efforts to bring more rough diamonds to Israel.”
Yoram Dvash, President of the Israel Diamond Exchange, said, “The KOIN International tender brought high quality large and fancy colored goods from the EKAPA mine, which is what the Israeli diamond industry specializes in. We are very gratified by the success of the tender, especially during this challenging period. We thank KOIN International for its support in holding this tender at the Israel Diamond Exchange.”
