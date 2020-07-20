Exclusive
Indian diamond and polishing industry requires forward integration - Dinesh Navadiya
Dinesh Navadiya is now the Regional Chairman (Gujarat Region) of The Gems & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India for the 3rd term. He is also the Director on the Board of the Gem & Jewellery Skill Council of India (GJSCI)...
20 july 2020
GJEPC will focus on demand generation for diamonds and jewellery in the next two years
Mr. Vipul P Shah, Vice Chairman, GJEPC and also CEO & Managing Director of Asian Star Co. Ltd. has a rich experience in the diamond industry. His business acumen and professional conduct have contributed significantly in transforming a diamond manufacturing...
13 july 2020
The need for significant capital investments will be the main trend in the diamond mining industry in 2021-2030
The prospects of the diamond industry in the post-crisis period are discussed by the Rough&Polished correspondent with Sergey Mityukhin, Candidate of Geological and Mineralogical Sciences, Honored Geologist of the Russian Federation.
06 july 2020
Young Diamantaires: We create initiatives for the benefit of diamond communities worldwide
The World Federation of Diamond Bourses recently launched its Young Diamantaires website. The organization has worked for the past four years with young members of the diamond community all over the world to create a platform through which they can express...
29 june 2020
Those who implement the right anti-crisis strategies have more chances
It is not surprising that because of the pandemic and the crisis, the most heated debate in the jewellery industry is about what is happening and the possible ways of survival. Irina Slesareva, an expert, art director of the Russian Diamond Line contest...
22 june 2020
India’s gold import to dip two-decade low in calendar year 2020
Indians interested in investing in gold have shifted to instruments such as sovereign gold bonds and gold ETFs. While some are selling gold or using it as collateral to generate short-term liquidity, gold is still the best-performing asset in CY20 till date.
In the March quarter of CY20, the gold import was 78.4 tonne; in the June quarter, it was merely 11 tonne. The import scene in July too is not encouraging and demand is expected to fall to a third this year.
Meanwhile in CY19, according to the World Gold Council data, India had imported 647 tonne of gold.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished