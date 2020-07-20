Exclusive
Indian diamond and polishing industry requires forward integration - Dinesh Navadiya
Dinesh Navadiya is now the Regional Chairman (Gujarat Region) of The Gems & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India for the 3rd term. He is also the Director on the Board of the Gem & Jewellery Skill Council of India (GJSCI)...
20 july 2020
GJEPC will focus on demand generation for diamonds and jewellery in the next two years
Mr. Vipul P Shah, Vice Chairman, GJEPC and also CEO & Managing Director of Asian Star Co. Ltd. has a rich experience in the diamond industry. His business acumen and professional conduct have contributed significantly in transforming a diamond manufacturing...
13 july 2020
The need for significant capital investments will be the main trend in the diamond mining industry in 2021-2030
The prospects of the diamond industry in the post-crisis period are discussed by the Rough&Polished correspondent with Sergey Mityukhin, Candidate of Geological and Mineralogical Sciences, Honored Geologist of the Russian Federation.
06 july 2020
Young Diamantaires: We create initiatives for the benefit of diamond communities worldwide
The World Federation of Diamond Bourses recently launched its Young Diamantaires website. The organization has worked for the past four years with young members of the diamond community all over the world to create a platform through which they can express...
29 june 2020
Those who implement the right anti-crisis strategies have more chances
It is not surprising that because of the pandemic and the crisis, the most heated debate in the jewellery industry is about what is happening and the possible ways of survival. Irina Slesareva, an expert, art director of the Russian Diamond Line contest...
22 june 2020
ALROSA needs to think about the future - Trutnev
The Deputy Prime Minister said that he would not impose diversification on ALROSA, although he was concerned about the future of the diamond market, Interfax reported. “I haven’t received any feedback from the company [in response to the idea of diversification]. I'm definitely not going to impose any policy on the company. I understand perfectly well that from the point of view of valuations on the stock exchange and in business, this is a risky option,” Trutnev said.
“But it seems to me that the future of diamond jewelry is at high risk due to the production of man-made diamonds. It seems to me that ALROSA needs to think about the future in more detail,” Trutnev added. “The company has management, there is a board of directors headed by Anton Siluanov. Let them make a decision. But I am worried about the fate of the company, because this company is pivotal for Sakha-Yakutia, as a huge part of this republic's budget and a large number of jobs depend on it,” the Deputy Prime Minister noted.
“Therefore, I would like the company to stand firmly on its feet, so that the greatest possible economic effect from mined diamonds remains on the territory of the Russian Federation. Therefore, I have long and systematically been pushing for the development of diamond manufacturing,” he said, noting that the movement towards deeper positions in diamond processing has begun with new diamond manufacturing centers created in Vladivostok and Yakutia.