ALROSA Zim begins diamond prospecting
This comes after the JV obtained special grants from the mines ministry as the country’s Environmental Management Agency (EMA) approved its Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA).
ALROSA said in a statement that prospecting and exploration will take place in Masvingo, Matebeleland South and Matebeleland North provinces of Zimbabwe.
“Following the signing of a joint venture agreement with ZCDC to develop diamond deposits in Zimbabwe in December 2019, we are progressing well towards the initiation of the full-scale prospecting works this year,” said ALROSA deputy chief executive Vladimir Marchenko.
“Being a member of Responsible Jewellery Council, World Diamond Council and Natural Diamond Council, ALROSA complies in full with all industry commitments on responsible business practices and its own corporate standards.”
ALROSA Zim’s geologists will this month start with geochemical sampling, trenching and pitting in Malipati zone, followed by ground geophysical surveys.
The same prospecting operations, including airborne geophysical surveys, will be conducted in the Maitengwe area towards the end of the year.
The JV is expected to commence bulk sampling and drilling next year.
ALROSA’s investments in Zimbabwe for 2020-2022 are expected to reach $12 million.
ALROSA has a 70% stake in the JV, while ZCDC owns the remaining 30%.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished