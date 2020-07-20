Gemfields report: The future is bright for coloured gemstones in China

Gemfields has launched its first-ever China-centric consumer insight report, which is focused on coloured gemstones in China – a very fast-growing market. The report findings makes it clear that the future is full of exciting opportunities in China, says a report in gemfileds.com.

The report, entitled ‘Sustainability-The Future of Coloured Gemstones in China’, reveals that there is strong demand for both rubies and emeralds amongst Chinese jewellery owners, with 35% planning to purchase the former, and 25% the latter. The company undertook extensive research, delving into the tastes and habits of Chinese consumers across various demographics, regions, cities and wealth levels, to reveal their preferences.

Gemfields also discovered that 97% of jewellery owners surveyed say they are willing to pay a premium for gemstones that have been responsibly mined. All of those surveyed, particularly the younger shoppers said it was important that the brand acts in environmentally and socially responsible ways.

The study also discovered that Chinese jewellery owners rank clarity, carat, colour and cut in this order when it comes to selecting a gemstone, and that Chinese consumers care, overwhelmingly, more about the gemstone itself than they do about its price.

The company said that a large number of respondents also indicated that they are interested in coloured gemstones set in modern, contemporary jewellery designs. The current vogue for coloured gemstones and rising interest in corporate responsibility make now a perfect time for Gemfields to seize the day in China.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished





