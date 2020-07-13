Exclusive
Indian diamond and polishing industry requires forward integration - Dinesh Navadiya
Dinesh Navadiya is now the Regional Chairman (Gujarat Region) of The Gems & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India for the 3rd term. He is also the Director on the Board of the Gem & Jewellery Skill Council of India (GJSCI)...
GJEPC will focus on demand generation for diamonds and jewellery in the next two years
Mr. Vipul P Shah, Vice Chairman, GJEPC and also CEO & Managing Director of Asian Star Co. Ltd. has a rich experience in the diamond industry. His business acumen and professional conduct have contributed significantly in transforming a diamond manufacturing...
The need for significant capital investments will be the main trend in the diamond mining industry in 2021-2030
The prospects of the diamond industry in the post-crisis period are discussed by the Rough&Polished correspondent with Sergey Mityukhin, Candidate of Geological and Mineralogical Sciences, Honored Geologist of the Russian Federation.
Young Diamantaires: We create initiatives for the benefit of diamond communities worldwide
The World Federation of Diamond Bourses recently launched its Young Diamantaires website. The organization has worked for the past four years with young members of the diamond community all over the world to create a platform through which they can express...
Those who implement the right anti-crisis strategies have more chances
It is not surprising that because of the pandemic and the crisis, the most heated debate in the jewellery industry is about what is happening and the possible ways of survival. Irina Slesareva, an expert, art director of the Russian Diamond Line contest...
Botswana Diamonds swoops for Petra’s exploration assets
The transaction is not a result of the recent sales process announced on 26 June 2020 as the exploration assets had been classified as 'Assets held for sale' since 30 June 2018.
Petra will have a 5% royalty on future diamond revenues should any of the prospects within the exploration licences be brought into production.
However, Botswana Diamonds has the option to buy-out the royalty for a cash payment of $2 million.
Sekaka assets include three existing Prospecting Licenses in Botswana, which includes the KX36 project, a 3.5 hectare kimberlite that was a new discovery by Petra in 2010, as well as a bulk sampling plant.
“This disposal forms part of our strategy to focus on driving efficiencies from our high quality producing mines, but allows us to maintain upside to potential future commercial production from the Botswana assets, particularly from the KX36 deposit,” said Petra chief executive Richard Duffy.
Botswana Diamonds chairperson John Teeling said in a statement to Rough & Polished that KX36 is a very significant diamond discovery and potentially offers upside potential - as do the two contiguous prospecting licences.
“You rarely, if ever, find a kimberlite pipe on its own and further exploration may find more kimberlite pipes. KX36, located deep in the Kalahari, presents challenges, but the greatest challenge of all is overcome – finding a significantly sized high-grade deposit,” he said.
“We have evaluated options on KX36 and believe we can add value to the discovery.”
The sale is subject to a number of regulatory approvals, including Ministerial consent in Botswana, approval from Petra’s lenders and noteholders and, to the extent required, approval from the Botswana Competition Commission.
The three assets have been classified as 'Assets held for sale' since 30 June 2018 following Petra board’s decision to dispose of its Botswana exploration assets.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished