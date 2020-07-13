Rio Tinto’s diamond production dips 5% in Q2 2020

Rio Tinto’s Q2 2020 diamond production declined 5% to 4.23 mln carats on a y-o-y basis, but increased 23% compared with Q1 2020, as per a press release from the miner.

The Argyle mine in Australia recorded 1% decrease in carat production at 3.27 mln carats in Q2, in comparison to the production figures during the same period of 2019. This is attributed to the 11% reduction in recovered grade, partially offset by higher tonnes mined and processed. Rio Tinto indicated that preparations were going ahead for the safe closure of Argyle operations before the end of 2020.

At Diavik in Canada, 963,000 carats recovered in the Q2 of 2020 were 19% lower than the Q2 of 2019 due to lower processed tonnes and lower grade in the underground. The company noted that it continues to execute its value over volume strategy to match market demand during a challenging period for the industry.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished





