Exclusive
Indian diamond and polishing industry requires forward integration - Dinesh Navadiya
Dinesh Navadiya is now the Regional Chairman (Gujarat Region) of The Gems & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India for the 3rd term. He is also the Director on the Board of the Gem & Jewellery Skill Council of India (GJSCI)...
Yesterday
GJEPC will focus on demand generation for diamonds and jewellery in the next two years
Mr. Vipul P Shah, Vice Chairman, GJEPC and also CEO & Managing Director of Asian Star Co. Ltd. has a rich experience in the diamond industry. His business acumen and professional conduct have contributed significantly in transforming a diamond manufacturing...
13 july 2020
The need for significant capital investments will be the main trend in the diamond mining industry in 2021-2030
The prospects of the diamond industry in the post-crisis period are discussed by the Rough&Polished correspondent with Sergey Mityukhin, Candidate of Geological and Mineralogical Sciences, Honored Geologist of the Russian Federation.
06 july 2020
Young Diamantaires: We create initiatives for the benefit of diamond communities worldwide
The World Federation of Diamond Bourses recently launched its Young Diamantaires website. The organization has worked for the past four years with young members of the diamond community all over the world to create a platform through which they can express...
29 june 2020
Those who implement the right anti-crisis strategies have more chances
It is not surprising that because of the pandemic and the crisis, the most heated debate in the jewellery industry is about what is happening and the possible ways of survival. Irina Slesareva, an expert, art director of the Russian Diamond Line contest...
22 june 2020
Lesetho grants amnesty to unlicenced small-scale diamond miners
Lesotho Times quoted commissioner of mines Pheello Tjatja as saying that there will be an amnesty to all persons currently holding diamonds illegally, but want to sell them with government’s assistance.
"We want to avoid false declarations of diamonds when small-scale miners eventually begin operations," he said.
"Failure to clear these diamonds could put us at the risk of being misinformed about the actual productivity of small-scale mining operations, which would negatively affect how they are developed going forward."
Tjatja said the mines ministry's legal team was developing the regulations that would guide the procedures that the dealers must follow in handing in their diamonds.
Meanwhile, the chairperson of the Lesotho Diamonds Association, Michael Molefe, has welcomed the move after local diamonds miners struggled for years to get recognition they deserved.
Currently, diamond mining is limited to large foreign investors and government has minority shareholding in these foreign owned diamond mines.
"This is a positive move that we have been awaiting for a long time. This can only be good for the country as allowing locals to enter the mining industry will create significant jobs and increase revenue generation for the government," said Molefe.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished