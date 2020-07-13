Exclusive
Indian diamond and polishing industry requires forward integration - Dinesh Navadiya
Dinesh Navadiya is now the Regional Chairman (Gujarat Region) of The Gems & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India for the 3rd term. He is also the Director on the Board of the Gem & Jewellery Skill Council of India (GJSCI)...
Mountain Province Diamonds announces Q2 2020 production results
In Q2 2020, Mountain Province mined a total of 6,836,110 tonnes of ore, a 37% decrease from 10,865,263 tonnes on comparable period in Q2 2019. In Q2 2020, 786,249 ore tonnes were treated, an 11% decrease on comparable period of 882,374 tonnes in Q2 2019.
1,547,114 carats were recovered at an average grade of 1.97 carats per tonne, an 11% decrease on comparable quarter of 1,730,147 carats at 1.96 in Q2 2019.
According to the Company, the variance in the latest quarterly production figures compared to same period last year, and specifically the total ore and waste tonnes mined, are a direct result of the impacts of COVID-19 on mine operations. Also, reduced levels of personnel, travel restrictions to and from site, revised health and safety protocols on site affected production as well.
Stuart Brown, Mountain Province’s President and Chief Executive Officer, commented: "Our lower Q2 production figures in comparison to previous quarters are direct results of the impacts of the Coronavirus on our operations at the GK Mine and do not reflect normal operating conditions. We will continue operating under the newly modified conditions until there is a solution to this crisis. Looking ahead, I am confident that we will meet our revised guidance of 6.3 – 6.4 million carats for 2020, which is a very credible performance of our operations in comparison to our original budget of 6.75 – 6.95 million carats given the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic."
