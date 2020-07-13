Exclusive
Indian diamond and polishing industry requires forward integration - Dinesh Navadiya
Dinesh Navadiya is now the Regional Chairman (Gujarat Region) of The Gems & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India for the 3rd term. He is also the Director on the Board of the Gem & Jewellery Skill Council of India (GJSCI)...
Today
GJEPC will focus on demand generation for diamonds and jewellery in the next two years
Mr. Vipul P Shah, Vice Chairman, GJEPC and also CEO & Managing Director of Asian Star Co. Ltd. has a rich experience in the diamond industry. His business acumen and professional conduct have contributed significantly in transforming a diamond manufacturing...
13 july 2020
The need for significant capital investments will be the main trend in the diamond mining industry in 2021-2030
The prospects of the diamond industry in the post-crisis period are discussed by the Rough&Polished correspondent with Sergey Mityukhin, Candidate of Geological and Mineralogical Sciences, Honored Geologist of the Russian Federation.
06 july 2020
Young Diamantaires: We create initiatives for the benefit of diamond communities worldwide
The World Federation of Diamond Bourses recently launched its Young Diamantaires website. The organization has worked for the past four years with young members of the diamond community all over the world to create a platform through which they can express...
29 june 2020
Those who implement the right anti-crisis strategies have more chances
It is not surprising that because of the pandemic and the crisis, the most heated debate in the jewellery industry is about what is happening and the possible ways of survival. Irina Slesareva, an expert, art director of the Russian Diamond Line contest...
22 june 2020
Mountain Province Diamonds obtains waiver under revolving credit facility
The waiver exempts the miner from compliance with financial covenants including the total leverage ratio, total net worth tests that it would otherwise have had to satisfy as of June 30, 2020. Also, it removes the miner’s covenant to maintain a minimum cash balance. In exchange, the Company has agreed to a reduction in the size of the revolving credit facility to $25 mln
from $50 mln and the imposition of additional covenants.
The miner under the Credit Agreement is also required to maintain certain performance metrics with respect to net cash flows and expenditures.
In addition, Mountain Province is required to demonstrate progress by August 31, 2020 to be able to enter into a binding financing commitment by September 30, 2020 in order to repay the revolving credit facility. The Waiver contains customary representations and warranties and events of default.
Mountain Province is also continues its negotiations with its major shareholder and other financial institutions to secure additional debt facilities in order to repay the current lenders and meet short term obligations and will update the market accordingly.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished