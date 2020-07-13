Exclusive
Indian diamond and polishing industry requires forward integration - Dinesh Navadiya
Dinesh Navadiya is now the Regional Chairman (Gujarat Region) of The Gems & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India for the 3rd term. He is also the Director on the Board of the Gem & Jewellery Skill Council of India (GJSCI)...
Today
GJEPC will focus on demand generation for diamonds and jewellery in the next two years
Mr. Vipul P Shah, Vice Chairman, GJEPC and also CEO & Managing Director of Asian Star Co. Ltd. has a rich experience in the diamond industry. His business acumen and professional conduct have contributed significantly in transforming a diamond manufacturing...
13 july 2020
The need for significant capital investments will be the main trend in the diamond mining industry in 2021-2030
The prospects of the diamond industry in the post-crisis period are discussed by the Rough&Polished correspondent with Sergey Mityukhin, Candidate of Geological and Mineralogical Sciences, Honored Geologist of the Russian Federation.
06 july 2020
Young Diamantaires: We create initiatives for the benefit of diamond communities worldwide
The World Federation of Diamond Bourses recently launched its Young Diamantaires website. The organization has worked for the past four years with young members of the diamond community all over the world to create a platform through which they can express...
29 june 2020
Those who implement the right anti-crisis strategies have more chances
It is not surprising that because of the pandemic and the crisis, the most heated debate in the jewellery industry is about what is happening and the possible ways of survival. Irina Slesareva, an expert, art director of the Russian Diamond Line contest...
22 june 2020
Diamonds Do Good® to support fallen healthcare workers due to COVID-19
The Brave of Heart Fund was created by New York Life Foundation and Cigna Foundation, which both provide seed money to start a national relief fund of monetary grants for eligible family members of frontline healthcare workers and healthcare volunteers who lost their lives because of Covid-19.
Anna Martin, DDG president, said: “While DDG’s mission is and continues to be benefiting people in diamond communities and helping to share the stories of the positive impact of natural diamonds, these are unprecedented times.”
“To help the families of those who are working to keep all of us safe from Covid-19 is not only the right thing to do, it’s also another example of how the diamond industry has a beneficial impact on the world at large,” she added.
Support will come from voluntary donations for Diamond Do Good’s upcoming 30th July Virtual Global Conference featuring perspectives on the future of the diamond industry by De Beers CEO Bruce Cleaver, Signet CEO Gina Drosos, ALROSA CEO Sergey Ivanov, Rosy Blue Managing Director Russell Mehta, and Chow Tai Fook Managing Director Kent Wong.
The event is free, although donations to support the work of Diamonds Do Good and the Brave of Heart Fund are greatly welcomed. Donations of $50 or more will receive a Green Bracelet as a thank-you gift.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished