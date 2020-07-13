Diamonds Do Good® to support fallen healthcare workers due to COVID-19

Diamonds Do Good® (DDG), formerly known as Diamond Empowerment Fund will support The Brave of Heart Fund in its 2020 grant giving due to the impact of Covid-19 on the healthcare community.

The Brave of Heart Fund was created by New York Life Foundation and Cigna Foundation, which both provide seed money to start a national relief fund of monetary grants for eligible family members of frontline healthcare workers and healthcare volunteers who lost their lives because of Covid-19.

Anna Martin, DDG president, said: “While DDG’s mission is and continues to be benefiting people in diamond communities and helping to share the stories of the positive impact of natural diamonds, these are unprecedented times.”

“To help the families of those who are working to keep all of us safe from Covid-19 is not only the right thing to do, it’s also another example of how the diamond industry has a beneficial impact on the world at large,” she added.

Support will come from voluntary donations for Diamond Do Good’s upcoming 30th July Virtual Global Conference featuring perspectives on the future of the diamond industry by De Beers CEO Bruce Cleaver, Signet CEO Gina Drosos, ALROSA CEO Sergey Ivanov, Rosy Blue Managing Director Russell Mehta, and Chow Tai Fook Managing Director Kent Wong.

The event is free, although donations to support the work of Diamonds Do Good and the Brave of Heart Fund are greatly welcomed. Donations of $50 or more will receive a Green Bracelet as a thank-you gift.



