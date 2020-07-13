Exclusive
Indian diamond and polishing industry requires forward integration - Dinesh Navadiya
Dinesh Navadiya is now the Regional Chairman (Gujarat Region) of The Gems & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India for the 3rd term. He is also the Director on the Board of the Gem & Jewellery Skill Council of India (GJSCI)...
GJEPC will focus on demand generation for diamonds and jewellery in the next two years
Mr. Vipul P Shah, Vice Chairman, GJEPC and also CEO & Managing Director of Asian Star Co. Ltd. has a rich experience in the diamond industry. His business acumen and professional conduct have contributed significantly in transforming a diamond manufacturing...
13 july 2020
The need for significant capital investments will be the main trend in the diamond mining industry in 2021-2030
The prospects of the diamond industry in the post-crisis period are discussed by the Rough&Polished correspondent with Sergey Mityukhin, Candidate of Geological and Mineralogical Sciences, Honored Geologist of the Russian Federation.
06 july 2020
Young Diamantaires: We create initiatives for the benefit of diamond communities worldwide
The World Federation of Diamond Bourses recently launched its Young Diamantaires website. The organization has worked for the past four years with young members of the diamond community all over the world to create a platform through which they can express...
29 june 2020
Those who implement the right anti-crisis strategies have more chances
It is not surprising that because of the pandemic and the crisis, the most heated debate in the jewellery industry is about what is happening and the possible ways of survival. Irina Slesareva, an expert, art director of the Russian Diamond Line contest...
22 june 2020
BlueRock Diamonds raises £1.25mln to fast track growth plans
The company raised £1.235 million from 3.5 million new shares placed at a price of 35p each.
In addition to the placing, three of the company’s directors have indicated their intention to subscribe for a further £5,000 each at the same price.
BlueRock said it will enhance earlier expansion plan to increase production volume to a run rate of 1 million tonnes or 45,000 carats per annum by the end of 2020.
“We have stressed to shareholders the importance of getting the economies of scale right; the funds raised today will enable us to continue with this strategy to increase annual production volumes and to implement cost cutting and efficiency measures in order to optimise the profitability of the company,” said executive chairman Houston.
“Additionally, our balance sheet has been significantly strengthened to help us better withstand the extreme uncertainty of operating in a COVID-19 environment while implementing our exciting expansion plans…”
The company said production at Kareevlei has averaged over 1,800 tonnes a day since recommencing operations in May.
This is significantly higher than the average daily tonnage in the fourth quarter of 2019, which achieved a then record of about 1,300 tonnes a day.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished