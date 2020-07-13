Exclusive
GJEPC will focus on demand generation for diamonds and jewellery in the next two years
Mr. Vipul P Shah, Vice Chairman, GJEPC and also CEO & Managing Director of Asian Star Co. Ltd. has a rich experience in the diamond industry. His business acumen and professional conduct have contributed significantly in transforming a diamond manufacturing...
13 july 2020
The need for significant capital investments will be the main trend in the diamond mining industry in 2021-2030
The prospects of the diamond industry in the post-crisis period are discussed by the Rough&Polished correspondent with Sergey Mityukhin, Candidate of Geological and Mineralogical Sciences, Honored Geologist of the Russian Federation.
06 july 2020
Young Diamantaires: We create initiatives for the benefit of diamond communities worldwide
The World Federation of Diamond Bourses recently launched its Young Diamantaires website. The organization has worked for the past four years with young members of the diamond community all over the world to create a platform through which they can express...
29 june 2020
Those who implement the right anti-crisis strategies have more chances
It is not surprising that because of the pandemic and the crisis, the most heated debate in the jewellery industry is about what is happening and the possible ways of survival. Irina Slesareva, an expert, art director of the Russian Diamond Line contest...
22 june 2020
The secondary diamond market in Russia is not mature although its prospects are huge
Pavel Barannik, the founder and head of the Moscow Gemological Laboratory, the founder of the Gemological Institute and President of the Moscow Diamond Club, graduated from the Gemological Institute of America (GIA). He is an expert and consultant...
15 june 2020
ALROSA says about 90 people at Mirny Mining Division will be retrenched
“The aim of the reform that will come in force on October 1, 2020 is to reduce operating costs at the Processing Plant #3 and keep jobs,” the press release said noting that “under the realignment, two units to be established at the Mirny MPD, Mining Transport and Processing. They will be staffed with workers from the Plant 3, motor depot and alluvials.”
According to ALROSA, “this rationale is the underutilization of the plant under cost cutting measures the company implemented. The consolidation allows to put the personnel on the job where it is needed instead of furloughing.”
“As of the end of 2019, Mirny MPD employed around 2,600 people. The reorganization involves 670 workers, most of them will be offered to move to one of the newly established units. About 90 people at redundant positions will get compensations and social support implied by the labor law. They will be offered other vacant positions at the company,” the company’s press release said.