GJEPC will focus on demand generation for diamonds and jewellery in the next two years
Mr. Vipul P Shah, Vice Chairman, GJEPC and also CEO & Managing Director of Asian Star Co. Ltd. has a rich experience in the diamond industry. His business acumen and professional conduct have contributed significantly in transforming a diamond manufacturing...
13 july 2020
The need for significant capital investments will be the main trend in the diamond mining industry in 2021-2030
The prospects of the diamond industry in the post-crisis period are discussed by the Rough&Polished correspondent with Sergey Mityukhin, Candidate of Geological and Mineralogical Sciences, Honored Geologist of the Russian Federation.
06 july 2020
Young Diamantaires: We create initiatives for the benefit of diamond communities worldwide
The World Federation of Diamond Bourses recently launched its Young Diamantaires website. The organization has worked for the past four years with young members of the diamond community all over the world to create a platform through which they can express...
29 june 2020
Those who implement the right anti-crisis strategies have more chances
It is not surprising that because of the pandemic and the crisis, the most heated debate in the jewellery industry is about what is happening and the possible ways of survival. Irina Slesareva, an expert, art director of the Russian Diamond Line contest...
22 june 2020
The secondary diamond market in Russia is not mature although its prospects are huge
Pavel Barannik, the founder and head of the Moscow Gemological Laboratory, the founder of the Gemological Institute and President of the Moscow Diamond Club, graduated from the Gemological Institute of America (GIA). He is an expert and consultant...
15 june 2020
Richemont reports 47% dip in sales for Q1 2020
In Europe, sales were 59% lower than in the prior year period, with all markets impacted by public health protection measures.
Sales in Asia Pacific were the most resilient. The 29% sales decrease across the region reflected declines across all markets, with the exception of China. Sales in the Americas contracted by 61%, with business areas impacted significantly by the temporary store and distribution centre closures. In Japan, sales declined by 64% as stores were closed for most of the quarter under review. The year-on-year sales decline in the Middle East and Africa was contained to 38%, partly reflecting the recent internalization of operations in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as well as advanced purchases in anticipation of the Kingdom’s VAT increase on 1 July.
Retail and wholesale sales decreased by 43% and 65%, respectively, due to temporary store closures, severely reduced tourism and generally weak consumer sentiment. Retail sales were lower across geographies, with the exceptions of strong increases in China and the local South Korean market.
Online retail sales decreased by 22%, largely due to the temporary closure of the Online Distributors’ fulfilment centres, following strong double digit growth in the comparative prior year period.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished