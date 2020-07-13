Exclusive
GJEPC will focus on demand generation for diamonds and jewellery in the next two years
Mr. Vipul P Shah, Vice Chairman, GJEPC and also CEO & Managing Director of Asian Star Co. Ltd. has a rich experience in the diamond industry. His business acumen and professional conduct have contributed significantly in transforming a diamond manufacturing...
13 july 2020
The need for significant capital investments will be the main trend in the diamond mining industry in 2021-2030
The prospects of the diamond industry in the post-crisis period are discussed by the Rough&Polished correspondent with Sergey Mityukhin, Candidate of Geological and Mineralogical Sciences, Honored Geologist of the Russian Federation.
06 july 2020
Young Diamantaires: We create initiatives for the benefit of diamond communities worldwide
The World Federation of Diamond Bourses recently launched its Young Diamantaires website. The organization has worked for the past four years with young members of the diamond community all over the world to create a platform through which they can express...
29 june 2020
Those who implement the right anti-crisis strategies have more chances
It is not surprising that because of the pandemic and the crisis, the most heated debate in the jewellery industry is about what is happening and the possible ways of survival. Irina Slesareva, an expert, art director of the Russian Diamond Line contest...
22 june 2020
The secondary diamond market in Russia is not mature although its prospects are huge
Pavel Barannik, the founder and head of the Moscow Gemological Laboratory, the founder of the Gemological Institute and President of the Moscow Diamond Club, graduated from the Gemological Institute of America (GIA). He is an expert and consultant...
15 june 2020
De Beers Q2 output halves as Covid-19 wreaks havoc
The diamond group, which is 85%-owned by Anglo, registered a 54% drop in output to 3.5 million carats compared to 7,7 million carats, a year earlier.
Botswana production eased by 68% to 1.8 million carats, mainly due to a nationwide lockdown from 2 April to 18 May and the implementation of Covid-19 measures to safeguard the workforce. However, operations resumed from mid-May, with production targeted at levels to meet the lower demand.
In Namibia, production jumped by 7% to 400 000 carats as the Mafuta crawler vessel was under planned maintenance in the comparative quarter.
“With targeted regional lockdowns in Namibia in response to Covid-19, marine operations implemented measures to enable operational continuity while safeguarding the workforce,” said Anglo.
“This more than offset the decrease in production from Covid-19 at the land operations.”
South African production decreased by 3% to 600 000 carats, again due to Covid-19 measures.
However, the production shutdown in South Africa was partly offset by higher grades from the open pit material prior to transition to the underground.
Anglo said production in Canada dropped by 27% to 800 000 carats, primarily due to Victor reaching the end of its life in the second quarter of 2019.
Production at Gahcho Kué also decreased by 11% to 800 000 carats due to Covid-19 measures.
Meanwhile, Anglo said demand for rough diamonds during the second quarter was heavily impacted by a combination of Covid-19 restrictions impacting consumer demand and access to southern Africa, as well as severely limited midstream cutting and polishing capacity due to lockdowns, particularly in India.
De Beers’ rough diamond sales totaled 300 000 carats compared with 9 million carats, a year earlier.
“The third Sight of 2020 was cancelled due to Covid-19-related travel restrictions and, in response to the unprecedented industry conditions, De Beers also offered Sightholders the option to defer up to 100% of their allocations at the fourth and fifth Sights,” it said.
Rough diamond consolidated sales in the second quarter also eased to $56 million compared with $1.3 billion in the comparative period last year, driven by lower volumes and prices.
Anglo said production guidance remains unchanged at between 25 and 27 million carats, subject to continuous review based on the disruptions related to Covid-19 as well as the timing and scale of the recovery in demand.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished