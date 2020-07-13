De Beers appoints Sarah Kuijlaars as CFO

Today

De Beers has appointed Sarah Kuijlaars as the group’s chief financial officer, effective from 1 September.The appointment follows the resignation of Nimesh Patel on 2 April, who will leave De Beers on 26 July.Kuijlaars was previously CFO of Arcadis NV, a leading global design and engineering consultancy, with a listing on the Euronext Amsterdam Stock Exchange.“Sarah is a proven leader and has a strong track record built with a number of world-class multinational businesses,” De Beers chief executive Bruce Cleaver.“I’m delighted that Sarah is joining the De Beers Group Board and Executive Committee and look forward to working closely with her as we continue to deliver our transformation agenda.”Kuijlaars has a Mathematics degree from Oxford University, is a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (FCMA) and an Associate member of Corporate Treasurers.