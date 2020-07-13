Yoram Dvash to PM: Israel Diamond Industry on verge of collapse

Today

Yoram Dvash, the President of the Israel Diamond Exchange, has written a letter to the country’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warning him that the diamond industry in Israel is on the verge of collapse in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis, according to a report in The Jerusalem Post.

The letter reportedly states that the steps taken by the government so far haven’t yet reached diamond industry workers and there is a real danger that one of Israel’s oldest and most important export industries will simply disappear. The letter emphasized the slow rate of the implementation of the measures, as well as a lack of credit.

According to the letter… decline in Israel’s exports between March and May is estimated at over 80%. Internal trading fell by 90% and was effectively erased. It is estimated that the cumulative damage to the country’s diamond industry exceeds NIS 2 billion. The diamond industry is a major industry for Israeli exports and is an employment center for thousands of people from all parts of society.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished



