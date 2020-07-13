Exclusive
GJEPC will focus on demand generation for diamonds and jewellery in the next two years
Mr. Vipul P Shah, Vice Chairman, GJEPC and also CEO & Managing Director of Asian Star Co. Ltd. has a rich experience in the diamond industry. His business acumen and professional conduct have contributed significantly in transforming a diamond manufacturing...
13 july 2020
The need for significant capital investments will be the main trend in the diamond mining industry in 2021-2030
The prospects of the diamond industry in the post-crisis period are discussed by the Rough&Polished correspondent with Sergey Mityukhin, Candidate of Geological and Mineralogical Sciences, Honored Geologist of the Russian Federation.
06 july 2020
Young Diamantaires: We create initiatives for the benefit of diamond communities worldwide
The World Federation of Diamond Bourses recently launched its Young Diamantaires website. The organization has worked for the past four years with young members of the diamond community all over the world to create a platform through which they can express...
29 june 2020
Those who implement the right anti-crisis strategies have more chances
It is not surprising that because of the pandemic and the crisis, the most heated debate in the jewellery industry is about what is happening and the possible ways of survival. Irina Slesareva, an expert, art director of the Russian Diamond Line contest...
22 june 2020
The secondary diamond market in Russia is not mature although its prospects are huge
Pavel Barannik, the founder and head of the Moscow Gemological Laboratory, the founder of the Gemological Institute and President of the Moscow Diamond Club, graduated from the Gemological Institute of America (GIA). He is an expert and consultant...
15 june 2020
India’s polished diamond exports dips by 47% in June
Imports of cut & polished diamonds for June 2020 recorded $ 194.08 mln showing a growth of 81.05% as compared to $ 107.2 mln for the month of June 2019.
For the period April-June 2020, the overall exports of cut & polished diamonds at $ 1801.71 mln showed a decline of 49.68% as compared to $ 3580.22 mln for the same period of year 2019.
The overall gross imports of cut & polished diamonds at $ 303.45 mln showed a growth of 22.14% as compared to $ 248.45 mln for April-June of year 2019.
The overall imports of cut & polished diamonds in DTA at $ 32.71 mln showed a decline of 80.68 % as compared to $ 169.35 mln for April-June of the year 2019.
Rough diamonds imports at $ 481.65 mln in April-June 2020 have shown a decline of 82.70 % compared with the imports at $ 2784.13 mln for same period in previous year. In volume terms gross Import of rough diamonds at 6.364 mln carats during April-June 2020 has shown a decline of 76.85 % compared with the imports at 27.488 mln carats during same period of previous year.
Export of polished Lab Grown Diamonds for the period April-June 2020 at $ 38.99 mln shows decline of 41.86 % over $ 67.06 mln for same period previous year.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished