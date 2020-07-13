India’s polished diamond exports dips by 47% in June

Today

India’s export of cut & polished diamonds at $ 898.32 mln in month of June 2020 declined by 46.91 % as compared to $ 1692.18 mln for the same month of 2019, according to data supplied by the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council.

Imports of cut & polished diamonds for June 2020 recorded $ 194.08 mln showing a growth of 81.05% as compared to $ 107.2 mln for the month of June 2019.

For the period April-June 2020, the overall exports of cut & polished diamonds at $ 1801.71 mln showed a decline of 49.68% as compared to $ 3580.22 mln for the same period of year 2019.

The overall gross imports of cut & polished diamonds at $ 303.45 mln showed a growth of 22.14% as compared to $ 248.45 mln for April-June of year 2019.

The overall imports of cut & polished diamonds in DTA at $ 32.71 mln showed a decline of 80.68 % as compared to $ 169.35 mln for April-June of the year 2019.

Rough diamonds imports at $ 481.65 mln in April-June 2020 have shown a decline of 82.70 % compared with the imports at $ 2784.13 mln for same period in previous year. In volume terms gross Import of rough diamonds at 6.364 mln carats during April-June 2020 has shown a decline of 76.85 % compared with the imports at 27.488 mln carats during same period of previous year.

Export of polished Lab Grown Diamonds for the period April-June 2020 at $ 38.99 mln shows decline of 41.86 % over $ 67.06 mln for same period previous year.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished





