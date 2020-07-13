Exclusive
GJEPC will focus on demand generation for diamonds and jewellery in the next two years
Mr. Vipul P Shah, Vice Chairman, GJEPC and also CEO & Managing Director of Asian Star Co. Ltd. has a rich experience in the diamond industry. His business acumen and professional conduct have contributed significantly in transforming a diamond manufacturing...
13 july 2020
The need for significant capital investments will be the main trend in the diamond mining industry in 2021-2030
The prospects of the diamond industry in the post-crisis period are discussed by the Rough&Polished correspondent with Sergey Mityukhin, Candidate of Geological and Mineralogical Sciences, Honored Geologist of the Russian Federation.
06 july 2020
Young Diamantaires: We create initiatives for the benefit of diamond communities worldwide
The World Federation of Diamond Bourses recently launched its Young Diamantaires website. The organization has worked for the past four years with young members of the diamond community all over the world to create a platform through which they can express...
29 june 2020
Those who implement the right anti-crisis strategies have more chances
It is not surprising that because of the pandemic and the crisis, the most heated debate in the jewellery industry is about what is happening and the possible ways of survival. Irina Slesareva, an expert, art director of the Russian Diamond Line contest...
22 june 2020
The secondary diamond market in Russia is not mature although its prospects are huge
Pavel Barannik, the founder and head of the Moscow Gemological Laboratory, the founder of the Gemological Institute and President of the Moscow Diamond Club, graduated from the Gemological Institute of America (GIA). He is an expert and consultant...
15 june 2020
Unexpected mining output to lower rate of Botswana’s economic decline in 2020
The country had initially projected an economic decline of 13.3% this year.
“The ministry of finance now sees a lower economic contraction in 2020,” Reuters quoted director of research and financial stability at the central bank, Tshokologo Kganetsano as saying.
“The first number was based on an assumption of a longer lockdown and larger contraction in mining activities.”
Botswana ended a 48-day national lockdown on May 21, which saw businesses and schools reopening.
The country recently said it will need about $3.4 billion over the next two and a half years to cater for expected budget deficits and resuscitate the economy as the COVID-19 pandemic wreaks havoc.
The projected cost for Economic Recovery and Transformation Plan (ERTP) spending was $1.7 billion for over a period of two years and five months, while the projected budget deficit was $1.7 billion over the same period, which adds up to a total of $3.4 billion to be funded.
Botswana’s economy had been struggling since the outbreak of coronavirus, which significantly lowered sales and export of diamonds with the country’s major trading partners China and the USA.
Diamonds dominate the country’s export receipts.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished