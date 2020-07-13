Surat’s diamond trading markets, factories and safe vaults to remain shut till 19 July

GJEPC will focus on demand generation for diamonds and jewellery in the next two years Mr. Vipul P Shah, Vice Chairman, GJEPC and also CEO & Managing Director of Asian Star Co. Ltd. has a rich experience in the diamond industry. His business acumen and professional conduct have contributed significantly in transforming a diamond manufacturing...

The need for significant capital investments will be the main trend in the diamond mining industry in 2021-2030 The prospects of the diamond industry in the post-crisis period are discussed by the Rough&Polished correspondent with Sergey Mityukhin, Candidate of Geological and Mineralogical Sciences, Honored Geologist of the Russian Federation.

Young Diamantaires: We create initiatives for the benefit of diamond communities worldwide The World Federation of Diamond Bourses recently launched its Young Diamantaires website. The organization has worked for the past four years with young members of the diamond community all over the world to create a platform through which they can express...

Those who implement the right anti-crisis strategies have more chances It is not surprising that because of the pandemic and the crisis, the most heated debate in the jewellery industry is about what is happening and the possible ways of survival. Irina Slesareva, an expert, art director of the Russian Diamond Line contest...