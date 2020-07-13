Kunming Diamonds is an Authorised Partner for Argyle Pink Diamonds

Today

Rio Tinto is delighted to welcome Hong Kong based coloured diamond specialist, Kunming Diamonds as an Authorised Partner for Argyle Pink Diamonds. Kunming joins a global network of 13 exclusive Authorised Partners entrusted with the care and custody of Argyle pink diamonds, says a press release from Rio Tinto Group.

Patrick Coppens, General manager for Sales and Marketing for Rio Tinto’s diamonds business said, “Kunming is an exciting company with a passion for coloured diamonds and a commitment to the highest levels of trust and transparency. We are delighted to welcome them as an Argyle Pink Diamonds Authorised Partner.” Established in 1987 Kunming is a global, multi-generational company that has built its business into one of Asias’s leading coloured diamond specialists. In 2019 Kunming was successful in acquiring the entire Argyle Pink Everlastings™ Collection, a one-off exclusive selection of certified Argyle pink and red diamonds. Harsh Maheshwari, Director of Kunming Diamonds said “No other diamonds on earth match the rarity and provenance of Argyle pink diamonds. This is a wonderful honour and showcases our commitment to bringing the world’s rarest diamonds to our global partners and client base.”



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished



