Exclusive
GJEPC will focus on demand generation for diamonds and jewellery in the next two years
Mr. Vipul P Shah, Vice Chairman, GJEPC and also CEO & Managing Director of Asian Star Co. Ltd. has a rich experience in the diamond industry. His business acumen and professional conduct have contributed significantly in transforming a diamond manufacturing...
13 july 2020
The need for significant capital investments will be the main trend in the diamond mining industry in 2021-2030
The prospects of the diamond industry in the post-crisis period are discussed by the Rough&Polished correspondent with Sergey Mityukhin, Candidate of Geological and Mineralogical Sciences, Honored Geologist of the Russian Federation.
06 july 2020
Young Diamantaires: We create initiatives for the benefit of diamond communities worldwide
The World Federation of Diamond Bourses recently launched its Young Diamantaires website. The organization has worked for the past four years with young members of the diamond community all over the world to create a platform through which they can express...
29 june 2020
Those who implement the right anti-crisis strategies have more chances
It is not surprising that because of the pandemic and the crisis, the most heated debate in the jewellery industry is about what is happening and the possible ways of survival. Irina Slesareva, an expert, art director of the Russian Diamond Line contest...
22 june 2020
The secondary diamond market in Russia is not mature although its prospects are huge
Pavel Barannik, the founder and head of the Moscow Gemological Laboratory, the founder of the Gemological Institute and President of the Moscow Diamond Club, graduated from the Gemological Institute of America (GIA). He is an expert and consultant...
15 june 2020
Kunming Diamonds is an Authorised Partner for Argyle Pink Diamonds
Patrick Coppens, General manager for Sales and Marketing for Rio Tinto’s diamonds business said, “Kunming is an exciting company with a passion for coloured diamonds and a commitment to the highest levels of trust and transparency. We are delighted to welcome them as an Argyle Pink Diamonds Authorised Partner.” Established in 1987 Kunming is a global, multi-generational company that has built its business into one of Asias’s leading coloured diamond specialists. In 2019 Kunming was successful in acquiring the entire Argyle Pink Everlastings™ Collection, a one-off exclusive selection of certified Argyle pink and red diamonds. Harsh Maheshwari, Director of Kunming Diamonds said “No other diamonds on earth match the rarity and provenance of Argyle pink diamonds. This is a wonderful honour and showcases our commitment to bringing the world’s rarest diamonds to our global partners and client base.”
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished