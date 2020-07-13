Exclusive
GJEPC will focus on demand generation for diamonds and jewellery in the next two years
Mr. Vipul P Shah, Vice Chairman, GJEPC and also CEO & Managing Director of Asian Star Co. Ltd. has a rich experience in the diamond industry. His business acumen and professional conduct have contributed significantly in transforming a diamond manufacturing...
13 july 2020
The need for significant capital investments will be the main trend in the diamond mining industry in 2021-2030
The prospects of the diamond industry in the post-crisis period are discussed by the Rough&Polished correspondent with Sergey Mityukhin, Candidate of Geological and Mineralogical Sciences, Honored Geologist of the Russian Federation.
06 july 2020
Young Diamantaires: We create initiatives for the benefit of diamond communities worldwide
The World Federation of Diamond Bourses recently launched its Young Diamantaires website. The organization has worked for the past four years with young members of the diamond community all over the world to create a platform through which they can express...
29 june 2020
Those who implement the right anti-crisis strategies have more chances
It is not surprising that because of the pandemic and the crisis, the most heated debate in the jewellery industry is about what is happening and the possible ways of survival. Irina Slesareva, an expert, art director of the Russian Diamond Line contest...
22 june 2020
The secondary diamond market in Russia is not mature although its prospects are huge
Pavel Barannik, the founder and head of the Moscow Gemological Laboratory, the founder of the Gemological Institute and President of the Moscow Diamond Club, graduated from the Gemological Institute of America (GIA). He is an expert and consultant...
15 june 2020
Gemfair signs MOU to advance ASM standards in West Africa
The three parties will jointly deliver a regional training programme in the MRU member countries of Sierra Leone, Liberia, Guinea and Ivory Coast that seeks to enhance capacities, promote knowledge sharing and build a comprehensive understanding of mine site health and safety.
It will also boost environmental management, ethical sourcing standards and diamond valuation among participants, who will include miners, government officials and civil society activists in the four countries.
“GemFair is committed to helping advance the ASM sector and one of the critical first steps is to enhance capacities to raise standards across the sector,” said Feriel Zerouki, senior vice-president international relations and ethical initiatives, De Beers and general manager, GemFair.
“We are pleased to be partnering with GIZ and MRU on this ambitious training programme and look forward to sharing our knowledge and providing our training expertise in the areas of ethical mining practices, responsible sourcing and diamond valuation to more stakeholders in the West Africa region.”
MRU secretary general Medina Wesseh said the regional approach to the Kimberley Process, artisanal and small-scale mining and the fight against precious mineral smuggling in the MRU sub-region is producing important positive results on the management of the artisanal mining sector, for the benefit of the four MRU member states.
“The sub-region’s artisanal mining sector, if effectively managed, can be a growth engine as it is an important niche to improve state revenues, enhance development of communities, and therefore reduce poverty at the grassroots level,” said Wesseh.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished