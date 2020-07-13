Fura concludes ruby transaction in Mozambique

Fura Gems has completed the acquisition of interests in two ruby licences/concessions in Mozambique.

The two were a 70% interest in ruby mining licence 5030L through the acquisition of 70% of the issued and outstanding shares of Rubies Resources SA, and an 80% interest in ruby mining concession 8921C through the acquisition of 80% of the issued and outstanding shares of Ibra Moz SA.

Fura said it also acquired the Vendor’s right to earn a 65% interest in mining concession 8955C under a joint venture agreement.

The company is also engaged in the exploration of resource properties in Colombia and owns a 76% interest in the Coscuez emerald mine in Boyacá, Colombia.

It is involved in the exploration and mining of sapphires in Australia through its 100% interests in two mining permits (EPM 25973 and EPM 25978) and three mining licences (ML 70419, ML 70447 and ML 70451).



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished



