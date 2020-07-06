Exclusive
GJEPC will focus on demand generation for diamonds and jewellery in the next two years
Mr. Vipul P Shah, Vice Chairman, GJEPC and also CEO & Managing Director of Asian Star Co. Ltd. has a rich experience in the diamond industry. His business acumen and professional conduct have contributed significantly in transforming a diamond manufacturing...
Yesterday
The need for significant capital investments will be the main trend in the diamond mining industry in 2021-2030
The prospects of the diamond industry in the post-crisis period are discussed by the Rough&Polished correspondent with Sergey Mityukhin, Candidate of Geological and Mineralogical Sciences, Honored Geologist of the Russian Federation.
06 july 2020
Young Diamantaires: We create initiatives for the benefit of diamond communities worldwide
The World Federation of Diamond Bourses recently launched its Young Diamantaires website. The organization has worked for the past four years with young members of the diamond community all over the world to create a platform through which they can express...
29 june 2020
Those who implement the right anti-crisis strategies have more chances
It is not surprising that because of the pandemic and the crisis, the most heated debate in the jewellery industry is about what is happening and the possible ways of survival. Irina Slesareva, an expert, art director of the Russian Diamond Line contest...
22 june 2020
The secondary diamond market in Russia is not mature although its prospects are huge
Pavel Barannik, the founder and head of the Moscow Gemological Laboratory, the founder of the Gemological Institute and President of the Moscow Diamond Club, graduated from the Gemological Institute of America (GIA). He is an expert and consultant...
15 june 2020
Angola seizes 462 diamonds in Lunda-Norte under ‘Operation Transparency’
Lunda Norte, province of Angola Image credit: Wikipedia
Angola seized 462 diamonds under ‘Operation Transparency’ in the last two months, in Lunda-Norte Province, according to the state media.
Angop news agency reports that of the diamonds seized, 200 (46, 8 carats) were valued at $9 million, while the value of the other 262 stones was yet to be established.
The Angolan police recently seized 4,429 diamonds from a French national in Lucapa.
The French national was arrested on July 5 following several tip-offs of alleged illegal sale and purchasing of diamonds
Operation transparency was launched in December 2018 to combat illegal diamond mining, illegal immigration, administrative infractions, among other things.
More than 6500 diamonds were seized in 2019 under the operation.
At least 19 vehicles and $275,000 were also confiscated while 147,379 foreign citizens were deported for illegal immigration.
Angola had more than 700 small diamond prospectors prior to the operation, which was carried out in 2018 by the ministry of the interior.
Only 260 of them were said to have met the requirements to continue prospecting.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished