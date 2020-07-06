Namibian police nab three men with six rough diamonds

Today

Windhoek Image credit: R&P

Three men were last week arrested by the Namibian police after they were allegedly found in possession of six rough diamonds in Windhoek, according to the local media.The value of the diamonds is yet to be determined.Police spokesperson deputy commissioner Kauna Shikwambi was quoted by The Namibian newspaper as saying that the suspects were arrested in a covert operation as they attempted to sell the diamonds.Police officers posed as buyers after they gathered information on the suspects.Shikwambi said one of the suspects works for the ministry of health and the vehicle used belongs to the ministry.