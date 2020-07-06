Exclusive
GJEPC will focus on demand generation for diamonds and jewellery in the next two years
Mr. Vipul P Shah, Vice Chairman, GJEPC and also CEO & Managing Director of Asian Star Co. Ltd. has a rich experience in the diamond industry. His business acumen and professional conduct have contributed significantly in transforming a diamond manufacturing...
The need for significant capital investments will be the main trend in the diamond mining industry in 2021-2030
The prospects of the diamond industry in the post-crisis period are discussed by the Rough&Polished correspondent with Sergey Mityukhin, Candidate of Geological and Mineralogical Sciences, Honored Geologist of the Russian Federation.
06 july 2020
Young Diamantaires: We create initiatives for the benefit of diamond communities worldwide
The World Federation of Diamond Bourses recently launched its Young Diamantaires website. The organization has worked for the past four years with young members of the diamond community all over the world to create a platform through which they can express...
29 june 2020
Those who implement the right anti-crisis strategies have more chances
It is not surprising that because of the pandemic and the crisis, the most heated debate in the jewellery industry is about what is happening and the possible ways of survival. Irina Slesareva, an expert, art director of the Russian Diamond Line contest...
22 june 2020
The secondary diamond market in Russia is not mature although its prospects are huge
Pavel Barannik, the founder and head of the Moscow Gemological Laboratory, the founder of the Gemological Institute and President of the Moscow Diamond Club, graduated from the Gemological Institute of America (GIA). He is an expert and consultant...
15 june 2020
Namibian police nab three men with six rough diamonds
Windhoek Image credit: R&P
Three men were last week arrested by the Namibian police after they were allegedly found in possession of six rough diamonds in Windhoek, according to the local media.
The value of the diamonds is yet to be determined.
Police spokesperson deputy commissioner Kauna Shikwambi was quoted by The Namibian newspaper as saying that the suspects were arrested in a covert operation as they attempted to sell the diamonds.
Police officers posed as buyers after they gathered information on the suspects.
Shikwambi said one of the suspects works for the ministry of health and the vehicle used belongs to the ministry.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished