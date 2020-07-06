Exclusive
GJEPC will focus on demand generation for diamonds and jewellery in the next two years
Mr. Vipul P Shah, Vice Chairman, GJEPC and also CEO & Managing Director of Asian Star Co. Ltd. has a rich experience in the diamond industry. His business acumen and professional conduct have contributed significantly in transforming a diamond manufacturing...
Yesterday
The need for significant capital investments will be the main trend in the diamond mining industry in 2021-2030
The prospects of the diamond industry in the post-crisis period are discussed by the Rough&Polished correspondent with Sergey Mityukhin, Candidate of Geological and Mineralogical Sciences, Honored Geologist of the Russian Federation.
06 july 2020
Young Diamantaires: We create initiatives for the benefit of diamond communities worldwide
The World Federation of Diamond Bourses recently launched its Young Diamantaires website. The organization has worked for the past four years with young members of the diamond community all over the world to create a platform through which they can express...
29 june 2020
Those who implement the right anti-crisis strategies have more chances
It is not surprising that because of the pandemic and the crisis, the most heated debate in the jewellery industry is about what is happening and the possible ways of survival. Irina Slesareva, an expert, art director of the Russian Diamond Line contest...
22 june 2020
The secondary diamond market in Russia is not mature although its prospects are huge
Pavel Barannik, the founder and head of the Moscow Gemological Laboratory, the founder of the Gemological Institute and President of the Moscow Diamond Club, graduated from the Gemological Institute of America (GIA). He is an expert and consultant...
15 june 2020
Jewellery & Gem WORLD Hong Kong 2020 moved to November 9-13
Image credit: Informa Markets
Jewellery & Gem WORLD Hong Kong (JGW), organised by Informa Markets – Jewellery, has been rescheduled for November 9 to 13, 2020 at the AsiaWorld-Expo (AWE). The trade show, previously known as the September Hong Kong Jewellery & Gem Fair, was originally slated for September 13 to 17.
Informa Markets – Jewellery announced that the renamed Show will dedicate itself to finished jewellery products, packaging, equipment and supplies, and industry-related technologies. The organisers will hold a bespoke digital event later in the year to complement its physical fairs.
“After careful consideration and a thorough review of all factors impacting JGW in relation to the Covid-19 outbreak, we have decided to organise a more compact fair in one venue this November. This rescheduling was reached with the well-being of our exhibitors, visitors, partners and colleagues as our top priority," said David Bondi, Senior Vice President – Asia at Informa Markets.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished