Jewellery & Gem WORLD Hong Kong 2020 moved to November 9-13

Image credit: Informa Markets

Jewellery & Gem WORLD Hong Kong (JGW), organised by Informa Markets – Jewellery, has been rescheduled for November 9 to 13, 2020 at the AsiaWorld-Expo (AWE). The trade show, previously known as the September Hong Kong Jewellery & Gem Fair, was originally slated for September 13 to 17.Informa Markets – Jewellery announced that the renamed Show will dedicate itself to finished jewellery products, packaging, equipment and supplies, and industry-related technologies. The organisers will hold a bespoke digital event later in the year to complement its physical fairs.“After careful consideration and a thorough review of all factors impacting JGW in relation to the Covid-19 outbreak, we have decided to organise a more compact fair in one venue this November. This rescheduling was reached with the well-being of our exhibitors, visitors, partners and colleagues as our top priority," said David Bondi, Senior Vice President – Asia at Informa Markets.