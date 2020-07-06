Russian Finance Minister re-elected to head ALROSA Supervisory Board

Today

Following the absentee vote on Friday, July 10, ALROSA Supervisory Board members elected Anton Siluanov, Minister of Finance of the Russian Federation, as the Chairman of the Supervisory Board. Supervisory Board members also elected Chairman’s deputies and members of special-purpose committees. This was stated in a press note distributed by ALROSA on Monday, July 13. Anton Siluanov has been the Chairman of ALROSA Supervisory Board since 2015.Head of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia) Aysen Nikolaev and ALROSA CEO Sergey Ivanov were re-elected as First Deputy Chairman and Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board, respectively.Supervisory Board members also elected members of the Board committees. Alexei Moiseev, Deputy Minister of Finance of the Russian Federation, remains the Chairman of the Strategic Planning Committee. Other member of the Committee are Aysen Nikolaev, Sergey Ivanov, Kirill Dmitriev, Andrey Donets, Maria Gordon (independent director), Evgenia Grigorieva, Sergey Mestnikov, Alexey Noskov (independent director), Vladimir Rashevsky, Maxim Tereshchenko, and Oleg Fedorov.Like last year, all members of the Audit Committee are independent directors. Maria Gordon heads the Audit Committee. Dmitry Konov and Alexey Noskov are members of the Committee.Evgenia Grigorieva chairs the HR & Remunerations Committee. Independent directors Maria Gordon, Dmitry Konov and Alexey Noskov are members of the Committee.