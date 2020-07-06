Exclusive
GJEPC will focus on demand generation for diamonds and jewellery in the next two years
Mr. Vipul P Shah, Vice Chairman, GJEPC and also CEO & Managing Director of Asian Star Co. Ltd. has a rich experience in the diamond industry. His business acumen and professional conduct have contributed significantly in transforming a diamond manufacturing...
The need for significant capital investments will be the main trend in the diamond mining industry in 2021-2030
The prospects of the diamond industry in the post-crisis period are discussed by the Rough&Polished correspondent with Sergey Mityukhin, Candidate of Geological and Mineralogical Sciences, Honored Geologist of the Russian Federation.
Young Diamantaires: We create initiatives for the benefit of diamond communities worldwide
The World Federation of Diamond Bourses recently launched its Young Diamantaires website. The organization has worked for the past four years with young members of the diamond community all over the world to create a platform through which they can express...
Those who implement the right anti-crisis strategies have more chances
It is not surprising that because of the pandemic and the crisis, the most heated debate in the jewellery industry is about what is happening and the possible ways of survival. Irina Slesareva, an expert, art director of the Russian Diamond Line contest...
The secondary diamond market in Russia is not mature although its prospects are huge
Pavel Barannik, the founder and head of the Moscow Gemological Laboratory, the founder of the Gemological Institute and President of the Moscow Diamond Club, graduated from the Gemological Institute of America (GIA). He is an expert and consultant...
Russian Finance Minister re-elected to head ALROSA Supervisory Board
Head of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia) Aysen Nikolaev and ALROSA CEO Sergey Ivanov were re-elected as First Deputy Chairman and Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board, respectively.
Supervisory Board members also elected members of the Board committees. Alexei Moiseev, Deputy Minister of Finance of the Russian Federation, remains the Chairman of the Strategic Planning Committee. Other member of the Committee are Aysen Nikolaev, Sergey Ivanov, Kirill Dmitriev, Andrey Donets, Maria Gordon (independent director), Evgenia Grigorieva, Sergey Mestnikov, Alexey Noskov (independent director), Vladimir Rashevsky, Maxim Tereshchenko, and Oleg Fedorov.
Like last year, all members of the Audit Committee are independent directors. Maria Gordon heads the Audit Committee. Dmitry Konov and Alexey Noskov are members of the Committee.
Evgenia Grigorieva chairs the HR & Remunerations Committee. Independent directors Maria Gordon, Dmitry Konov and Alexey Noskov are members of the Committee.