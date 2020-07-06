Rio Tinto contributes C$150,000 to COVID-19 isolation shelter in Yellowknife

Today

Image credit: Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto is partnering with the Yellowknife Women’s Society to support its COVID-19 isolation shelter with a C$150,000 contribution. As part of Rio Tinto’s worldwide community investment in COVID-19 relief initiatives, this funding will provide accommodation and food for individuals who are at high medical risk of serious illness or death if they contract the virus, says a press release from Rio Tinto.Diavik President and chief operating officer Richard Storrie said “Staying safe and well is at the core of how we operate. As part of our approach to community investments, Diavik is supporting the health and wellbeing of our community members.”Yellowknife Women’s Society executive director, Bree Denning said “The Yellowknife Women’s Society is dedicated to increasing safety for the most vulnerable women and men in our community. We are grateful to Rio Tinto for their support in meeting the needs of our community.”Supporting education and community initiatives in the Northwest Territories Since the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis, Rio Tinto has worked in collaboration with new and existing partners and also partnered with the NWT Literacy Council to develop literacy materials for families with young children.Rio Tinto has pledged $10 million in support for community partners and COVID-19 initiatives in Canada and the United States, including over C$700,000 for local initiatives in the NWT.