Exclusive
GJEPC will focus on demand generation for diamonds and jewellery in the next two years
Mr. Vipul P Shah, Vice Chairman, GJEPC and also CEO & Managing Director of Asian Star Co. Ltd. has a rich experience in the diamond industry. His business acumen and professional conduct have contributed significantly in transforming a diamond manufacturing...
Yesterday
The need for significant capital investments will be the main trend in the diamond mining industry in 2021-2030
The prospects of the diamond industry in the post-crisis period are discussed by the Rough&Polished correspondent with Sergey Mityukhin, Candidate of Geological and Mineralogical Sciences, Honored Geologist of the Russian Federation.
06 july 2020
Young Diamantaires: We create initiatives for the benefit of diamond communities worldwide
The World Federation of Diamond Bourses recently launched its Young Diamantaires website. The organization has worked for the past four years with young members of the diamond community all over the world to create a platform through which they can express...
29 june 2020
Those who implement the right anti-crisis strategies have more chances
It is not surprising that because of the pandemic and the crisis, the most heated debate in the jewellery industry is about what is happening and the possible ways of survival. Irina Slesareva, an expert, art director of the Russian Diamond Line contest...
22 june 2020
The secondary diamond market in Russia is not mature although its prospects are huge
Pavel Barannik, the founder and head of the Moscow Gemological Laboratory, the founder of the Gemological Institute and President of the Moscow Diamond Club, graduated from the Gemological Institute of America (GIA). He is an expert and consultant...
15 june 2020
Rio Tinto contributes C$150,000 to COVID-19 isolation shelter in Yellowknife
Image credit: Rio Tinto
Rio Tinto is partnering with the Yellowknife Women’s Society to support its COVID-19 isolation shelter with a C$150,000 contribution. As part of Rio Tinto’s worldwide community investment in COVID-19 relief initiatives, this funding will provide accommodation and food for individuals who are at high medical risk of serious illness or death if they contract the virus, says a press release from Rio Tinto.
Diavik President and chief operating officer Richard Storrie said “Staying safe and well is at the core of how we operate. As part of our approach to community investments, Diavik is supporting the health and wellbeing of our community members.”
Yellowknife Women’s Society executive director, Bree Denning said “The Yellowknife Women’s Society is dedicated to increasing safety for the most vulnerable women and men in our community. We are grateful to Rio Tinto for their support in meeting the needs of our community.”
Supporting education and community initiatives in the Northwest Territories Since the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis, Rio Tinto has worked in collaboration with new and existing partners and also partnered with the NWT Literacy Council to develop literacy materials for families with young children.
Rio Tinto has pledged $10 million in support for community partners and COVID-19 initiatives in Canada and the United States, including over C$700,000 for local initiatives in the NWT.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished