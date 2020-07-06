Southstone decries lockdown impact on Oena diamond output

Today

Southstone Minerals says second and third quarter production at its Oena Diamond Mine, in South Africa was affected by the mandatory closure of the mine from 26 March to 3 May 2020 due to COVID-19.

It said 803.92 carats (112 diamonds) were produced during the period under review were placed on tender and sold at an average price of $1,957 per carat.

The biggest stone recovered weighed 52.62 carats and was sold for $127, 975 or $2,432 per carat.

However, a 35 carat stone was sold for $535, 000 or $15,286 per carat.

Meanwhile, Southstone said it currently has one mining contractor on site using eight pan plants to process run of mine material and one Bourevestnik unit used for diamond recovery.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished



