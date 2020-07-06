Exclusive
GJEPC will focus on demand generation for diamonds and jewellery in the next two years
Mr. Vipul P Shah, CEO & Managing Director of Asian Star Co. Ltd. has a rich experience in the diamond industry. His business acumen and professional conduct have contributed significantly in transforming a diamond manufacturing company to a value-added...
The need for significant capital investments will be the main trend in the diamond mining industry in 2021-2030
The prospects of the diamond industry in the post-crisis period are discussed by the Rough&Polished correspondent with Sergey Mityukhin, Candidate of Geological and Mineralogical Sciences, Honored Geologist of the Russian Federation.
06 july 2020
Young Diamantaires: We create initiatives for the benefit of diamond communities worldwide
The World Federation of Diamond Bourses recently launched its Young Diamantaires website. The organization has worked for the past four years with young members of the diamond community all over the world to create a platform through which they can express...
29 june 2020
Those who implement the right anti-crisis strategies have more chances
It is not surprising that because of the pandemic and the crisis, the most heated debate in the jewellery industry is about what is happening and the possible ways of survival. Irina Slesareva, an expert, art director of the Russian Diamond Line contest...
22 june 2020
The secondary diamond market in Russia is not mature although its prospects are huge
Pavel Barannik, the founder and head of the Moscow Gemological Laboratory, the founder of the Gemological Institute and President of the Moscow Diamond Club, graduated from the Gemological Institute of America (GIA). He is an expert and consultant...
15 june 2020
Tanzania stops Petra’s plans to sell Williamson Diamond Mine – report
“The government has 25 shares in this mine. If you want to sell, it is a must for you to consult the government and get that approval,” Tanzania’s minerals minister Doto Biteko was quoted as saying by The Citizen.
The minister reportedly issued a five-day ultimatum last week to Petra to explain why they reached such a decision without consulting the government.
Tanzania is also said to have cancelled the decision to send home employees due to poor operations in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Petra, which also has operations in South Africa, recently put itself up for sale or parts of the business and assets of the group.
This follows a strategic review, which seeks to find ways to repay the group’s $650 million debt.
The company said that a formal sale process will require interested parties to enter into a confidentiality agreement with the company on terms satisfactory to the board of Petra and on the same terms, in all material respects, as other interested parties.
“The board of Petra reserves the right to alter or terminate this process at any time and in such an event, the company will make an announcement as appropriate,” it said last week.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished