Covid-19 claims 21 lives of SA mine workers as positive cases reach 3 119

Today

The Covid-19 pandemic has claimed 21 lives of mine workers in South Africa as positive cases reached 3 119 on Tuesday, according to the Minerals Council South Africa.

The Platinum mining sector, which employs the majority of the mine workers, recorded the highest number of Covid deaths so far at 10.

This was followed by the gold mining sector, which recorded seven deaths, while the coal mining sector registered two deaths.

The council did not stated sectors that recorded two other deaths.

More than 1 872 mineworkers were said to have recovered and about 22 000 tests were conducted, while more than 290 000 mineworkers were screened, according to Mining Weekly.

Diamond miner, De Beers recently unveiled a R10 million ($590 000) Covid-19 testing lab at its Venetia Mine, in South Africa.

The laboratory will be used to check the diamond mine’s employees and contractors for the coronavirus.

De Beers will also likely assist government’s screening efforts in the surrounding areas of Musina and Blouberg.

The laboratory is expected to analyse at least 80 tests a day with a 24-hour turnout time for results.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished



