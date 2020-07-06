Exclusive
GJEPC will focus on demand generation for diamonds and jewellery in the next two years
Mr. Vipul P Shah, CEO & Managing Director of Asian Star Co. Ltd. has a rich experience in the diamond industry. His business acumen and professional conduct have contributed significantly in transforming a diamond manufacturing company to a value-added...
Today
The need for significant capital investments will be the main trend in the diamond mining industry in 2021-2030
The prospects of the diamond industry in the post-crisis period are discussed by the Rough&Polished correspondent with Sergey Mityukhin, Candidate of Geological and Mineralogical Sciences, Honored Geologist of the Russian Federation.
06 july 2020
Young Diamantaires: We create initiatives for the benefit of diamond communities worldwide
The World Federation of Diamond Bourses recently launched its Young Diamantaires website. The organization has worked for the past four years with young members of the diamond community all over the world to create a platform through which they can express...
29 june 2020
Those who implement the right anti-crisis strategies have more chances
It is not surprising that because of the pandemic and the crisis, the most heated debate in the jewellery industry is about what is happening and the possible ways of survival. Irina Slesareva, an expert, art director of the Russian Diamond Line contest...
22 june 2020
The secondary diamond market in Russia is not mature although its prospects are huge
Pavel Barannik, the founder and head of the Moscow Gemological Laboratory, the founder of the Gemological Institute and President of the Moscow Diamond Club, graduated from the Gemological Institute of America (GIA). He is an expert and consultant...
15 june 2020
Covid-19 claims 21 lives of SA mine workers as positive cases reach 3 119
The Platinum mining sector, which employs the majority of the mine workers, recorded the highest number of Covid deaths so far at 10.
This was followed by the gold mining sector, which recorded seven deaths, while the coal mining sector registered two deaths.
The council did not stated sectors that recorded two other deaths.
More than 1 872 mineworkers were said to have recovered and about 22 000 tests were conducted, while more than 290 000 mineworkers were screened, according to Mining Weekly.
Diamond miner, De Beers recently unveiled a R10 million ($590 000) Covid-19 testing lab at its Venetia Mine, in South Africa.
The laboratory will be used to check the diamond mine’s employees and contractors for the coronavirus.
De Beers will also likely assist government’s screening efforts in the surrounding areas of Musina and Blouberg.
The laboratory is expected to analyse at least 80 tests a day with a 24-hour turnout time for results.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished