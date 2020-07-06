Exclusive
The need for significant capital investments will be the main trend in the diamond mining industry in 2021-2030
The prospects of the diamond industry in the post-crisis period are discussed by the Rough&Polished correspondent with Sergey Mityukhin, Candidate of Geological and Mineralogical Sciences, Honored Geologist of the Russian Federation.
06 july 2020
Young Diamantaires: We create initiatives for the benefit of diamond communities worldwide
The World Federation of Diamond Bourses recently launched its Young Diamantaires website. The organization has worked for the past four years with young members of the diamond community all over the world to create a platform through which they can express...
29 june 2020
Those who implement the right anti-crisis strategies have more chances
It is not surprising that because of the pandemic and the crisis, the most heated debate in the jewellery industry is about what is happening and the possible ways of survival. Irina Slesareva, an expert, art director of the Russian Diamond Line contest...
22 june 2020
The secondary diamond market in Russia is not mature although its prospects are huge
Pavel Barannik, the founder and head of the Moscow Gemological Laboratory, the founder of the Gemological Institute and President of the Moscow Diamond Club, graduated from the Gemological Institute of America (GIA). He is an expert and consultant...
15 june 2020
Johan Erikson: The industry needs to spend more on advertising and marketing
First Element is a fully independent Diamond Services Company registered in Belgium, Botswana, South Africa and Dubai. First Element is committed to providing a world class diamond service aimed at adding value to the entire supply chain, from the daily...
08 june 2020
Covid-19 pandemic slows Lucapa Q2 output in Angola
Image credit: Lucapa Diamond
Lucapa Diamond’s second quarter output at its 40%-owned Lulo alluvial project, in Angola eased 24% to 2,944 carats compared to 3,868 carats, a year earlier.
The carats recovered during the quarter were impacted by the State of Emergency implemented in Angola as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
It said the diamond recoveries during the quarter under consideration included 86 diamonds +4.8 carats.
The largest diamond recovered during the quarter was a 171-carat gem-quality stone recovered from Mining Block 06, making it the 15th +100 carat diamond recovered to date.
“A much improved third quarter is expected as Lulo ramped back to full production capacity at the end of the quarter,” it said.
Lucapa also said that Mothae remained on care and maintenance for the whole quarter due to the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the operation.
Meanwhile, the diamond junior said Lulo sold 3,346 carats of diamonds during the quarter for gross revenues of $2 million, achieving an average price per carat of $594 per carat.
The diamonds, it said, were sold into the cutting and polishing partnership with Lulo’s preferred buyer. Total sales year to date totalled 6,164 carats for $9.8 million or $1,583 per carat.
Lucapa also sold 3,962 carats of Mothae diamonds into a cutting and polishing partnership during the quarter for gross sale proceeds of $2 million, representing an average price of $505 per carat.
Total sales year to date totalled 10,268 carats for $4.1m or $402 per carat.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished