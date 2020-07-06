Exclusive
The need for significant capital investments will be the main trend in the diamond mining industry in 2021-2030
The prospects of the diamond industry in the post-crisis period are discussed by the Rough&Polished correspondent with Sergey Mityukhin, Candidate of Geological and Mineralogical Sciences, Honored Geologist of the Russian Federation.
06 july 2020
Young Diamantaires: We create initiatives for the benefit of diamond communities worldwide
The World Federation of Diamond Bourses recently launched its Young Diamantaires website. The organization has worked for the past four years with young members of the diamond community all over the world to create a platform through which they can express...
29 june 2020
Those who implement the right anti-crisis strategies have more chances
It is not surprising that because of the pandemic and the crisis, the most heated debate in the jewellery industry is about what is happening and the possible ways of survival. Irina Slesareva, an expert, art director of the Russian Diamond Line contest...
22 june 2020
The secondary diamond market in Russia is not mature although its prospects are huge
Pavel Barannik, the founder and head of the Moscow Gemological Laboratory, the founder of the Gemological Institute and President of the Moscow Diamond Club, graduated from the Gemological Institute of America (GIA). He is an expert and consultant...
15 june 2020
Johan Erikson: The industry needs to spend more on advertising and marketing
First Element is a fully independent Diamond Services Company registered in Belgium, Botswana, South Africa and Dubai. First Element is committed to providing a world class diamond service aimed at adding value to the entire supply chain, from the daily...
08 june 2020
Diamond Fields amends cooperation agreement with TMH over Madagascar project
The amended agreement requires DFR to undertake the next phase of work, which involves a high-resolution magnetic drone survey, the development of digital elevation models and limited groundwork with the aim of locating potential new mineral deposits and extensions to the existing deposit.
If successful, the company will engage in a drilling campaign on the project to be completed by 30 November 2020.
DFR committed to spend between $250,000 and $350,000 in connection with such activities, subject to ongoing positive results.
The amended agreement extends the time available for TMH to exercise its option to acquire the project in light of the new work programme.
TMH will have until 31 December 2020 to continue to exercise its option to acquire the Beravina project, which may be extended by three months through an advance payment of $250,000.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished