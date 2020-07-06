Namibia opens applications for new diamond licences

Namibia, which is the world’s fifth largest diamond producer by value, has opened applications for new diamond licences, local media reports.

This follows the review of requirements and procedures for the granting of new licences for diamond cutting, diamond dealing, diamond tool-making and diamond research in terms of the Diamond Act.

“The Ministry of Mines and Energy is hereby informing the public that it will recommence to accept/receive new applications for licenses issued under the Diamond Act with effect from the date of this notice," Namibia’s diamond commissioner Miina Gahutu was quoted as saying by The Namibian.

The diamond mining industry in Namibia is dominated by Namdeb, a joint venture between the government and De Beers.

Namdeb produces about 95% of the country’s annual diamond output.

Namibia produced just above 2 million carats in 2019 valued at $1 billion or at an average price of $500 per carat, according to data recently released by the Kimberley Process.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished



