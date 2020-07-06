Exclusive
The need for significant capital investments will be the main trend in the diamond mining industry in 2021-2030
The prospects of the diamond industry in the post-crisis period are discussed by the Rough&Polished correspondent with Sergey Mityukhin, Candidate of Geological and Mineralogical Sciences, Honored Geologist of the Russian Federation.
06 july 2020
Young Diamantaires: We create initiatives for the benefit of diamond communities worldwide
The World Federation of Diamond Bourses recently launched its Young Diamantaires website. The organization has worked for the past four years with young members of the diamond community all over the world to create a platform through which they can express...
29 june 2020
Those who implement the right anti-crisis strategies have more chances
It is not surprising that because of the pandemic and the crisis, the most heated debate in the jewellery industry is about what is happening and the possible ways of survival. Irina Slesareva, an expert, art director of the Russian Diamond Line contest...
22 june 2020
The secondary diamond market in Russia is not mature although its prospects are huge
Pavel Barannik, the founder and head of the Moscow Gemological Laboratory, the founder of the Gemological Institute and President of the Moscow Diamond Club, graduated from the Gemological Institute of America (GIA). He is an expert and consultant...
15 june 2020
Johan Erikson: The industry needs to spend more on advertising and marketing
First Element is a fully independent Diamond Services Company registered in Belgium, Botswana, South Africa and Dubai. First Element is committed to providing a world class diamond service aimed at adding value to the entire supply chain, from the daily...
08 june 2020
Severalmaz resumes operations at processing plant
The ore processing facility, idle since mid-May, was restarted on July 8 and will continue operation until October 8, 2020, ALROSA says in its press note. During this period, the staff will rotate in three shifts of 30 days each. The decision to increase the duration of shifts was made to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection. All the staff will be tested for COVID-19 before arriving on site.
The plant is expected to process 855,000 tons of ore in the third quarter of 2020.
The ore processing at Severalmaz will be idled from October 8, 2020 to April 1, 2021 and the plant will be put on care and maintenance.
As a response to the situation in the global diamond industry caused by the coronavirus pandemic and related restrictions, ALROSA implements a number of measures to cut costs in 2020 that would lead to the annual diamond production of 28-31 million carats vs initial guidance of 34 million carats.