An exclusive diamond recovered by AGD DIAMONDS is named after Boris Popov

Image credit: AGD DIAMONDS

A unique diamond recovered by AGD DIAMONDS at the Grib Mine in April 2020 was named after Boris Popov, the statesman who made a significant contribution to the discovery and development of the Arkhangelsk diamondiferous province.Boris Popov (1909-1993), who headed the Arkhangelsk regional committee of the CPSU in 1967-1983, attained the promotion of the Arkhangelskgeology Regional Office, the successor of which is AGD DIAMONDS, to leading positions in the country. Largely due to the personal contribution of Boris Popov, the Arkhangelsk Province after a large-scale prospecting was discovered and established as a diamondiferous area. The exclusive gem-quality diamond weighing 50.36 carats now bearing the name of Boris Popov was unearthed on April 13, 2020.The innovative, highly environmentally friendly technologies used by AGD DIAMONDS to process kimberlite ore allow it to regularly produce large high-quality diamonds. Thus, the company’s Grib Mining Division retrieved a diamond weighing 86.46 carats in January 2020, followed by another diamond in March weighing 53.95 carats. In 2019, the Grib Mining Division produced 11 exclusive diamonds, each exceeding 50 carats in size.The Grib diamond field is one of the largest in the world, taking the 4th place in Russia and 7th in the world in terms of reserves.