The need for significant capital investments will be the main trend in the diamond mining industry in 2021-2030
The prospects of the diamond industry in the post-crisis period are discussed by the Rough&Polished correspondent with Sergey Mityukhin, Candidate of Geological and Mineralogical Sciences, Honored Geologist of the Russian Federation.
06 july 2020
Young Diamantaires: We create initiatives for the benefit of diamond communities worldwide
The World Federation of Diamond Bourses recently launched its Young Diamantaires website. The organization has worked for the past four years with young members of the diamond community all over the world to create a platform through which they can express...
29 june 2020
Those who implement the right anti-crisis strategies have more chances
It is not surprising that because of the pandemic and the crisis, the most heated debate in the jewellery industry is about what is happening and the possible ways of survival. Irina Slesareva, an expert, art director of the Russian Diamond Line contest...
22 june 2020
The secondary diamond market in Russia is not mature although its prospects are huge
Pavel Barannik, the founder and head of the Moscow Gemological Laboratory, the founder of the Gemological Institute and President of the Moscow Diamond Club, graduated from the Gemological Institute of America (GIA). He is an expert and consultant...
15 june 2020
Johan Erikson: The industry needs to spend more on advertising and marketing
First Element is a fully independent Diamond Services Company registered in Belgium, Botswana, South Africa and Dubai. First Element is committed to providing a world class diamond service aimed at adding value to the entire supply chain, from the daily...
08 june 2020
An exclusive diamond recovered by AGD DIAMONDS is named after Boris Popov
Image credit: AGD DIAMONDS
A unique diamond recovered by AGD DIAMONDS at the Grib Mine in April 2020 was named after Boris Popov, the statesman who made a significant contribution to the discovery and development of the Arkhangelsk diamondiferous province.
Boris Popov (1909-1993), who headed the Arkhangelsk regional committee of the CPSU in 1967-1983, attained the promotion of the Arkhangelskgeology Regional Office, the successor of which is AGD DIAMONDS, to leading positions in the country. Largely due to the personal contribution of Boris Popov, the Arkhangelsk Province after a large-scale prospecting was discovered and established as a diamondiferous area. The exclusive gem-quality diamond weighing 50.36 carats now bearing the name of Boris Popov was unearthed on April 13, 2020.
The innovative, highly environmentally friendly technologies used by AGD DIAMONDS to process kimberlite ore allow it to regularly produce large high-quality diamonds. Thus, the company’s Grib Mining Division retrieved a diamond weighing 86.46 carats in January 2020, followed by another diamond in March weighing 53.95 carats. In 2019, the Grib Mining Division produced 11 exclusive diamonds, each exceeding 50 carats in size.
The Grib diamond field is one of the largest in the world, taking the 4th place in Russia and 7th in the world in terms of reserves.