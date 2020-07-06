Covid-19: Stargems donates 10% of its retail revenue to Dubai Cares

Stargems, an international diamond company that sources and supply diamonds across the world, has become the first jewellery retailer to donate 10% of its retail revenue to Dubai Cares from 1 June to 31 August 2020.

The donation from Stargems, based on retail sales across its stores, will go directly towards Education Uninterrupted, a nationwide fundraising campaign that tackles the impact of COVID-19 on the education of children and youth in the UAE.

The company has four retail stores in the United Arab Emirates at the Dubai Mall, Mall of the Emirates and Gold and Diamond Park.

“It is our duty as a successful local company to give back to the community. COVID-19 has disrupted our traditional education system, with many having to adapt to new ways of studying such as e-learning, which may not be available to some students,” said Stargems chairperson Shailesh Javeri.

“This initiative, in association with Dubai Cares and the Ministry of Education allows us to ensure that those less fortunate are not missing out on such a vital part of life. Our customers can now make a difference with each purchase made.”

The partnership with Dubai Cares’ Education Uninterrupted campaign was in line with the UAE government’s decision to extend distance learning until the end of the 2019/2020 academic year.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished



