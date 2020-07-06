Exclusive
The need for significant capital investments will be the main trend in the diamond mining industry in 2021-2030
The prospects of the diamond industry in the post-crisis period are discussed by the Rough&Polished correspondent with Sergey Mityukhin, Candidate of Geological and Mineralogical Sciences, Honored Geologist of the Russian Federation.
Covid-19: Stargems donates 10% of its retail revenue to Dubai Cares
The donation from Stargems, based on retail sales across its stores, will go directly towards Education Uninterrupted, a nationwide fundraising campaign that tackles the impact of COVID-19 on the education of children and youth in the UAE.
The company has four retail stores in the United Arab Emirates at the Dubai Mall, Mall of the Emirates and Gold and Diamond Park.
“It is our duty as a successful local company to give back to the community. COVID-19 has disrupted our traditional education system, with many having to adapt to new ways of studying such as e-learning, which may not be available to some students,” said Stargems chairperson Shailesh Javeri.
“This initiative, in association with Dubai Cares and the Ministry of Education allows us to ensure that those less fortunate are not missing out on such a vital part of life. Our customers can now make a difference with each purchase made.”
The partnership with Dubai Cares’ Education Uninterrupted campaign was in line with the UAE government’s decision to extend distance learning until the end of the 2019/2020 academic year.
