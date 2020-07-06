Exclusive
The need for significant capital investments will be the main trend in the diamond mining industry in 2021-2030
The prospects of the diamond industry in the post-crisis period are discussed by the Rough&Polished correspondent with Sergey Mityukhin, Candidate of Geological and Mineralogical Sciences, Honored Geologist of the Russian Federation.
06 july 2020
Young Diamantaires: We create initiatives for the benefit of diamond communities worldwide
The World Federation of Diamond Bourses recently launched its Young Diamantaires website. The organization has worked for the past four years with young members of the diamond community all over the world to create a platform through which they can express...
29 june 2020
Those who implement the right anti-crisis strategies have more chances
It is not surprising that because of the pandemic and the crisis, the most heated debate in the jewellery industry is about what is happening and the possible ways of survival. Irina Slesareva, an expert, art director of the Russian Diamond Line contest...
22 june 2020
The secondary diamond market in Russia is not mature although its prospects are huge
Pavel Barannik, the founder and head of the Moscow Gemological Laboratory, the founder of the Gemological Institute and President of the Moscow Diamond Club, graduated from the Gemological Institute of America (GIA). He is an expert and consultant...
15 june 2020
Johan Erikson: The industry needs to spend more on advertising and marketing
First Element is a fully independent Diamond Services Company registered in Belgium, Botswana, South Africa and Dubai. First Element is committed to providing a world class diamond service aimed at adding value to the entire supply chain, from the daily...
08 june 2020
GJEPC represents Gem & Jewellery Industry concerns to India’s Finance Minister
Some of the concerns presented during the meeting included, E-commerce policy for the gem and jewellery sector; making MyKYCBank platform mandatory for all gem and jewellery entities; sale of rough diamonds in India by miners to Special Notified Zones (SNZs); requested a clarification on Online Equalisation Levy for B2B international diamond auctions; reduction in import duty on polished diamonds, and Gold Monetisation scheme, amongst others.
Colin Shah, Chairman, GJEPC, said, “We need to take measures and bring in reforms that would strengthen the ease of doing business in the industry, and at the same time make the industry self-reliant or Aatmanirbhar. I would like to thank our Hon’ble Finance Minister Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman, who took time from her busy schedule to hear about the industry concerns. Madam has assured us that she will look into the issues and address the concerns through periodical reviews.”
In addition, GJEPC has put forth concerns to the Hon’ble FM with the vision to bring in “Ease of Doing Business” in the industry in these trying times. The Indian gem & jewellery industry is one of the leading exporters in the world, significantly contributing to the GDP of the country, 13% to merchandise exports and employing around 5 million people.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished