Hummingbird Resources joins World Gold Council

The World Gold Council, the market development organisation for the gold industry, has welcomed Hummingbird Resources to its Board of Members. As part of joining the World Gold Council, the company has agreed to adopt and adhere to the Responsible Gold Mining Principles, according to gold.org report.Hummingbird Resources engages in the exploration, evaluation and development of mineral properties in West Africa with a primary focus on gold. Founded in 2005, Hummingbird listed on the London Stock Exchange in 2010. The company currently has two operations, Yanfolila, a high grade, producing mine in south west Mali; and Dugbe, a large undeveloped gold deposit in Liberia.Kelvin Dushnisky, Chair of the World Gold Council, commented: “I am delighted to welcome Hummingbird Resources to the World Gold Council. Hummingbird Resources brings with them a wealth of experience and plays an important role in the production and exploration of gold across West Africa.”Daniel Betts, Managing Director of Hummingbird Resources, said: “I am delighted that Hummingbird is joining the World Gold Council. Sustainability is at the heart of everything we do at Hummingbird and adopting the Responsible Gold Mining Principles underpin our commitment as a sustainable operator. I am looking forward to working with the Council and its Members to share best practice and to promote the long-term development of the gold industry.”