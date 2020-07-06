Exclusive
The need for significant capital investments will be the main trend in the diamond mining industry in 2021-2030
The prospects of the diamond industry in the post-crisis period are discussed by the Rough&Polished correspondent with Sergey Mityukhin, Candidate of Geological and Mineralogical Sciences, Honored Geologist of the Russian Federation.
06 july 2020
Young Diamantaires: We create initiatives for the benefit of diamond communities worldwide
The World Federation of Diamond Bourses recently launched its Young Diamantaires website. The organization has worked for the past four years with young members of the diamond community all over the world to create a platform through which they can express...
29 june 2020
Those who implement the right anti-crisis strategies have more chances
It is not surprising that because of the pandemic and the crisis, the most heated debate in the jewellery industry is about what is happening and the possible ways of survival. Irina Slesareva, an expert, art director of the Russian Diamond Line contest...
22 june 2020
The secondary diamond market in Russia is not mature although its prospects are huge
Pavel Barannik, the founder and head of the Moscow Gemological Laboratory, the founder of the Gemological Institute and President of the Moscow Diamond Club, graduated from the Gemological Institute of America (GIA). He is an expert and consultant...
15 june 2020
Johan Erikson: The industry needs to spend more on advertising and marketing
First Element is a fully independent Diamond Services Company registered in Belgium, Botswana, South Africa and Dubai. First Element is committed to providing a world class diamond service aimed at adding value to the entire supply chain, from the daily...
08 june 2020
Hummingbird Resources joins World Gold Council
Hummingbird Resources engages in the exploration, evaluation and development of mineral properties in West Africa with a primary focus on gold. Founded in 2005, Hummingbird listed on the London Stock Exchange in 2010. The company currently has two operations, Yanfolila, a high grade, producing mine in south west Mali; and Dugbe, a large undeveloped gold deposit in Liberia.
Kelvin Dushnisky, Chair of the World Gold Council, commented: “I am delighted to welcome Hummingbird Resources to the World Gold Council. Hummingbird Resources brings with them a wealth of experience and plays an important role in the production and exploration of gold across West Africa.”
Daniel Betts, Managing Director of Hummingbird Resources, said: “I am delighted that Hummingbird is joining the World Gold Council. Sustainability is at the heart of everything we do at Hummingbird and adopting the Responsible Gold Mining Principles underpin our commitment as a sustainable operator. I am looking forward to working with the Council and its Members to share best practice and to promote the long-term development of the gold industry.”
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished