Exclusive
The need for significant capital investments will be the main trend in the diamond mining industry in 2021-2030
The prospects of the diamond industry in the post-crisis period are discussed by the Rough&Polished correspondent with Sergey Mityukhin, Candidate of Geological and Mineralogical Sciences, Honored Geologist of the Russian Federation.
06 july 2020
Young Diamantaires: We create initiatives for the benefit of diamond communities worldwide
The World Federation of Diamond Bourses recently launched its Young Diamantaires website. The organization has worked for the past four years with young members of the diamond community all over the world to create a platform through which they can express...
29 june 2020
Those who implement the right anti-crisis strategies have more chances
It is not surprising that because of the pandemic and the crisis, the most heated debate in the jewellery industry is about what is happening and the possible ways of survival. Irina Slesareva, an expert, art director of the Russian Diamond Line contest...
22 june 2020
The secondary diamond market in Russia is not mature although its prospects are huge
Pavel Barannik, the founder and head of the Moscow Gemological Laboratory, the founder of the Gemological Institute and President of the Moscow Diamond Club, graduated from the Gemological Institute of America (GIA). He is an expert and consultant...
15 june 2020
Johan Erikson: The industry needs to spend more on advertising and marketing
First Element is a fully independent Diamond Services Company registered in Belgium, Botswana, South Africa and Dubai. First Element is committed to providing a world class diamond service aimed at adding value to the entire supply chain, from the daily...
08 june 2020
Dominion Diamond Mines sues Rio Tinto’s Diavik Diamond
Image credit: MasterTux (Pixabay)
Diavik Diamond Mines, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Rio Tinto, is being sued by Dominion Diamond Mines, its 40 per cent partner in the NWT’s Diavik diamond mine, according to a CBC News report.
A civil lawsuit citing breach of contract and other claims has been filed against Rio Tinto’s Diavik Diamond Mines. The company has been accused by Dominion Diamond Mines, its 40 per cent partner in the Diavik diamond mine, of managing the Northwest Territories site to the benefit Rio Tinto and the detriment of Dominion.
As per the lawsuit filed with the Supreme Court of British Columbia, Dominion claims Diavik has failed to meet production targets while running significantly over budget, and without regard for the negative economic climate created by the global COVID-19 pandemic. Also, it says that Diavik, which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Rio Tinto, continued to make ‘cash calls’ from Dominion knowing that Dominion cannot pay for such cash calls.
The company is seeking damages, costs, and a ruling the joint venture agreement has been broken. No cash value was given in the filing and Diavik has not yet responded to the civil claim.
Rio Tinto claims Dominion’s allegations are ‘baseless’.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished