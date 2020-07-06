DMCC positions Dubai as a global hub for natural and laboratory-grown diamond trade

Today

In line with its mandate to attract, facilitate and drive new trade flows through Dubai, DMCC is positioning the emirate as a hub for both the natural and laboratory-grown diamond trade. DMCC has now welcomed Lumex to the expanding community of laboratory-grown diamond businesses within the Free Zone, says a DMCC press release.Lumex is the latest laboratory-grown diamond business to select Dubai and DMCC as the base of its operations in the region.“Since its inception in 2002, DMCC has attracted, facilitated and promoted diamond trade to, and through Dubai. We welcome Vishal [Mehta] and his team to DMCC and look forward to seeing their enterprise grow from right here in Dubai," said Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, DMCC.Vishal Mehta, Co-Founder and CEO, Lumex, added: “We are proud to be joining DMCC, an entity that has a solid track record of building the natural diamond trade in Dubai. Through their support, we look forward to growing our laboratory-grown diamond operations across the Middle East and beyond.”DMCC is committed to growing the laboratory-grown diamonds sector in Dubai whilst ensuring that the disclosure, detection and differentiation process is strictly adhered to. This requires that there is no mixing between laboratory-grown diamonds and natural diamonds, there is full disclosure of laboratory-grown products and correct use of current approved nomenclature, which is also available in Arabic.