The need for significant capital investments will be the main trend in the diamond mining industry in 2021-2030
The prospects of the diamond industry in the post-crisis period are discussed by the Rough&Polished correspondent with Sergey Mityukhin, Candidate of Geological and Mineralogical Sciences, Honored Geologist of the Russian Federation.
06 july 2020
Young Diamantaires: We create initiatives for the benefit of diamond communities worldwide
The World Federation of Diamond Bourses recently launched its Young Diamantaires website. The organization has worked for the past four years with young members of the diamond community all over the world to create a platform through which they can express...
29 june 2020
Those who implement the right anti-crisis strategies have more chances
It is not surprising that because of the pandemic and the crisis, the most heated debate in the jewellery industry is about what is happening and the possible ways of survival. Irina Slesareva, an expert, art director of the Russian Diamond Line contest...
22 june 2020
The secondary diamond market in Russia is not mature although its prospects are huge
Pavel Barannik, the founder and head of the Moscow Gemological Laboratory, the founder of the Gemological Institute and President of the Moscow Diamond Club, graduated from the Gemological Institute of America (GIA). He is an expert and consultant...
15 june 2020
Johan Erikson: The industry needs to spend more on advertising and marketing
First Element is a fully independent Diamond Services Company registered in Belgium, Botswana, South Africa and Dubai. First Element is committed to providing a world class diamond service aimed at adding value to the entire supply chain, from the daily...
08 june 2020
DMCC positions Dubai as a global hub for natural and laboratory-grown diamond trade
Lumex is the latest laboratory-grown diamond business to select Dubai and DMCC as the base of its operations in the region.
“Since its inception in 2002, DMCC has attracted, facilitated and promoted diamond trade to, and through Dubai. We welcome Vishal [Mehta] and his team to DMCC and look forward to seeing their enterprise grow from right here in Dubai," said Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, DMCC.
Vishal Mehta, Co-Founder and CEO, Lumex, added: “We are proud to be joining DMCC, an entity that has a solid track record of building the natural diamond trade in Dubai. Through their support, we look forward to growing our laboratory-grown diamond operations across the Middle East and beyond.”
DMCC is committed to growing the laboratory-grown diamonds sector in Dubai whilst ensuring that the disclosure, detection and differentiation process is strictly adhered to. This requires that there is no mixing between laboratory-grown diamonds and natural diamonds, there is full disclosure of laboratory-grown products and correct use of current approved nomenclature, which is also available in Arabic.
