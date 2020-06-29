Global rough diamond output slides 12% in 2019

Russia maintained the pole position as it produced 45.3 million carats, which represents 34.73% of the total global output.
Botswana was once again a distant second with 23.7 million carats, which was 18% of the overall diamond production in 2019.
Canada, Australia and Angola made it to the top five in terms of volume.
In value terms, global rough-diamond production also fell 7% to $13.48 billion in 2019 as a result of weaker output in Botswana and Canada.
Russia raked in $4.12 billion while Botswana generated $3.4 billion from its diamonds.
Canada followed with 1.7 billion, Angola realised $1,3 billion and Namibia was placed fifth with $1 billion.
Meanwhile, total rough imports fell 23% to $37.25 billion last year, with volume down 12% to 377 million carats.
2019 IMPORTSSource: Kimberley Process
Rough exports also dropped 27% to $36.64 billion, while volume declined 13% to 371.4 million carats.
India, which consumes the bulk of rough diamonds, eased 18% to $14.08 billion, while China’s rough imports registered the largest decrease, dropping 36% to $1.5 billion.
The European Union, which includes Belgium, registered 29% drop in imports to $8.7 billion.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished