The need for significant capital investments will be the main trend in the diamond mining industry in 2021-2030

The prospects of the diamond industry in the post-crisis period are discussed by the Rough&Polished correspondent with Sergey Mityukhin, Candidate of Geological and Mineralogical Sciences, Honored Geologist of the Russian Federation.

Young Diamantaires: We create initiatives for the benefit of diamond communities worldwide

The World Federation of Diamond Bourses recently launched its Young Diamantaires website. The organization has worked for the past four years with young members of the diamond community all over the world to create a platform through which they can express...

Those who implement the right anti-crisis strategies have more chances

It is not surprising that because of the pandemic and the crisis, the most heated debate in the jewellery industry is about what is happening and the possible ways of survival. Irina Slesareva, an expert, art director of the Russian Diamond Line contest...

The secondary diamond market in Russia is not mature although its prospects are huge

Pavel Barannik, the founder and head of the Moscow Gemological Laboratory, the founder of the Gemological Institute and President of the Moscow Diamond Club, graduated from the Gemological Institute of America (GIA). He is an expert and consultant...

Johan Erikson: The industry needs to spend more on advertising and marketing

First Element is a fully independent Diamond Services Company registered in Belgium, Botswana, South Africa and Dubai. First Element is committed to providing a world class diamond service aimed at adding value to the entire supply chain, from the daily...

Global rough diamond output slides 12% in 2019

Global diamond output eased 12% to 130.3 million carats in volume terms, according to the latest data from the Kimberley Process (KP). 
Russia maintained the pole position as it produced 45.3 million carats, which represents 34.73% of the total global output.
Botswana was once again a distant second with 23.7 million carats, which was 18% of the overall diamond production in 2019.
Canada, Australia and Angola made it to the top five in terms of volume.

news_07072020_kp_eng_1.png
In value terms, global rough-diamond production also fell 7% to $13.48 billion in 2019 as a result of weaker output in Botswana and Canada.
Russia raked in $4.12 billion while Botswana generated $3.4 billion from its diamonds.
Canada followed with 1.7 billion, Angola realised $1,3 billion and Namibia was placed fifth with $1 billion.
Meanwhile, total rough imports fell 23% to $37.25 billion last year, with volume down 12% to 377 million carats. 

                                                                   2019 IMPORTSnews_07072020_kp_eng_2.png

Source: Kimberley Process

Rough exports also dropped 27% to $36.64 billion, while volume declined 13% to 371.4 million carats.
India, which consumes the bulk of rough diamonds, eased 18% to $14.08 billion, while China’s rough imports registered the largest decrease, dropping 36% to $1.5 billion. 
The European Union, which includes Belgium, registered 29% drop in imports to $8.7 billion.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

