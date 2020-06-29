Global rough diamond output slides 12% in 2019

Today

Global diamond output eased 12% to 130.3 million carats in volume terms, according to the latest data from the Kimberley Process (KP).Russia maintained the pole position as it produced 45.3 million carats, which represents 34.73% of the total global output.Botswana was once again a distant second with 23.7 million carats, which was 18% of the overall diamond production in 2019.Canada, Australia and Angola made it to the top five in terms of volume.In value terms, global rough-diamond production also fell 7% to $13.48 billion in 2019 as a result of weaker output in Botswana and Canada.Russia raked in $4.12 billion while Botswana generated $3.4 billion from its diamonds.Canada followed with 1.7 billion, Angola realised $1,3 billion and Namibia was placed fifth with $1 billion.Meanwhile, total rough imports fell 23% to $37.25 billion last year, with volume down 12% to 377 million carats.

2019 IMPORTS

Source: Kimberley Process

Rough exports also dropped 27% to $36.64 billion, while volume declined 13% to 371.4 million carats.India, which consumes the bulk of rough diamonds, eased 18% to $14.08 billion, while China’s rough imports registered the largest decrease, dropping 36% to $1.5 billion.The European Union, which includes Belgium, registered 29% drop in imports to $8.7 billion.