Exclusive
The need for significant capital investments will be the main trend in the diamond mining industry in 2021-2030
The prospects of the diamond industry in the post-crisis period are discussed by the Rough&Polished correspondent with Sergey Mityukhin, Candidate of Geological and Mineralogical Sciences, Honored Geologist of the Russian Federation.
Yesterday
Young Diamantaires: We create initiatives for the benefit of diamond communities worldwide
The World Federation of Diamond Bourses recently launched its Young Diamantaires website. The organization has worked for the past four years with young members of the diamond community all over the world to create a platform through which they can express...
29 june 2020
Those who implement the right anti-crisis strategies have more chances
It is not surprising that because of the pandemic and the crisis, the most heated debate in the jewellery industry is about what is happening and the possible ways of survival. Irina Slesareva, an expert, art director of the Russian Diamond Line contest...
22 june 2020
The secondary diamond market in Russia is not mature although its prospects are huge
Pavel Barannik, the founder and head of the Moscow Gemological Laboratory, the founder of the Gemological Institute and President of the Moscow Diamond Club, graduated from the Gemological Institute of America (GIA). He is an expert and consultant...
15 june 2020
Johan Erikson: The industry needs to spend more on advertising and marketing
First Element is a fully independent Diamond Services Company registered in Belgium, Botswana, South Africa and Dubai. First Element is committed to providing a world class diamond service aimed at adding value to the entire supply chain, from the daily...
08 june 2020
Covid-19: Lesotho opens more border posts to foreign mineworkers
The country had only one out of the three border posts, which was being used by thousands of mineworkers who were re-entering the country from South Africa.
“We’ve resolved the issue and now we have three border posts,” Minerals Council South Africa environment, health and legacies senior executive Nikisi Lesufi was quoted by Mining Weekly as saying during a virtual Covid-19 update briefing.
“So, we are able to bring in up to 450 people per day from South Africa and we can bring in about 400 a day from Mozambique.”
Lesufi said the three Lesotho border posts had a re-entry processing capacity of between 130 and 150 people a day.
At least 4000 workers were expected to re-enter South Africa from Mozambique through one border post.
Gem Diamonds recommenced mining operations at Letšeng on 27 April after Maseru permitted the re-opening of diamond mines in the country, previously subjected to a lockdown order.
Lucapa placed the Mothae mine on care and maintenance programme during the lockdown.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished