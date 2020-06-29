Exclusive
The need for significant capital investments will be the main trend in the diamond mining industry in 2021-2030
The prospects of the diamond industry in the post-crisis period are discussed by the Rough&Polished correspondent with Sergey Mityukhin, Candidate of Geological and Mineralogical Sciences, Honored Geologist of the Russian Federation.
Yesterday
Young Diamantaires: We create initiatives for the benefit of diamond communities worldwide
The World Federation of Diamond Bourses recently launched its Young Diamantaires website. The organization has worked for the past four years with young members of the diamond community all over the world to create a platform through which they can express...
29 june 2020
Those who implement the right anti-crisis strategies have more chances
It is not surprising that because of the pandemic and the crisis, the most heated debate in the jewellery industry is about what is happening and the possible ways of survival. Irina Slesareva, an expert, art director of the Russian Diamond Line contest...
22 june 2020
The secondary diamond market in Russia is not mature although its prospects are huge
Pavel Barannik, the founder and head of the Moscow Gemological Laboratory, the founder of the Gemological Institute and President of the Moscow Diamond Club, graduated from the Gemological Institute of America (GIA). He is an expert and consultant...
15 june 2020
Johan Erikson: The industry needs to spend more on advertising and marketing
First Element is a fully independent Diamond Services Company registered in Belgium, Botswana, South Africa and Dubai. First Element is committed to providing a world class diamond service aimed at adding value to the entire supply chain, from the daily...
08 june 2020
Diamond miner Kimberley Ekapa Mining renames to Ekapa
Petra Diamonds and its black economic empowerment (BEE) partners offloaded their 75.9% interest in the in the Kimberley Ekapa Mining (KEM) joint venture (KEM JV) to their joint venture partner Ekapa Mining for a cash consideration of about R300 million in 2018.
Ekapa chief executive Jahn Hohne was quoted by Mining Weekly as saying the name change helps simplify the company structure and presents an opportunity to recognise the employees in the Ekapa family.
The defunct KEM JV incorporated the Kimberley Underground mine, extensive tailings retreatment programmes and the high volume Central Treatment Plant – all located in or around the historic diamond mining centre of Kimberley in South Africa.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished