Diamond miner Kimberley Ekapa Mining renames to Ekapa

Today

South African diamond miner, Kimberley Ekapa Mining (KEM) has changed its name to only Ekapa following the collapse of the joint venture between diamond miners KEM and Petra Diamonds.

Petra Diamonds and its black economic empowerment (BEE) partners offloaded their 75.9% interest in the in the Kimberley Ekapa Mining (KEM) joint venture (KEM JV) to their joint venture partner Ekapa Mining for a cash consideration of about R300 million in 2018.

Ekapa chief executive Jahn Hohne was quoted by Mining Weekly as saying the name change helps simplify the company structure and presents an opportunity to recognise the employees in the Ekapa family.

The defunct KEM JV incorporated the Kimberley Underground mine, extensive tailings retreatment programmes and the high volume Central Treatment Plant – all located in or around the historic diamond mining centre of Kimberley in South Africa.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished



