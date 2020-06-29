De Beers sets up Covid-19 testing lab at Venetia diamond mine

Today

De Beers has unveiled a R10 million ($590 000) Covid-19 testing lab at its Venetia Mine, in South Africa.The laboratory will be used to check the diamond mine’s employees and contractors for the coronavirus.De Beers will also likely assist government’s screening efforts in the surrounding areas of Musina and Blouberg.The lab will be operated by two technicians and is equipped with a Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) machine coupled with other essential equipment such as storage fridges, biosafety cabinet and centrifuges to increase testing capacity.“As a business, our first and most important value is to put safety first. We value the health and safety of our people above all else and are equally committed to delivering support to our host communities throughout this difficult period,” said De Beers Group Managed Operations managing director Mpumi Zikalala in a statement.“The PCR laboratory is one element of our range of proactive response measures to support the fight against this global pandemic and through which we hope to increase access to testing, not only for our employees, but also communities in partnership with the Department of Health.”The laboratory is expected to analyse at least 80 tests a day with a 24-hour turnout time for results.De Beers’ diamond production in South Africa fell by 65% to 400 000 carats in 2019 due to lower volumes of ore mined at Venetia as it approaches the transition from open pit to underground.