The need for significant capital investments will be the main trend in the diamond mining industry in 2021-2030
The prospects of the diamond industry in the post-crisis period are discussed by the Rough&Polished correspondent with Sergey Mityukhin, Candidate of Geological and Mineralogical Sciences, Honored Geologist of the Russian Federation.
ALROSA’s financing to prevent COVID-19 spread exceeds RUB 500 million
The company supports hospitals in Mirny, Aikhal, Lensk, Udachny and Yakutsk since the announcement of coronavirus alert in March 2020. ALROSA provided funding for purchasing equipment for hospitals, including ventilators, treatment medication, disinfectants and PPEs, lab reagents for COVID-19 testing and other medical supplies. The company also donated several thousand of test kits to the labs of Yakutsk and Mirny.
Mirny and Udachny airports are fully equipped to control arriving passengers.
Employees’ wellbeing is reconfirmed as top priority of ALROSA in the wake of the pandemic. The company provides safeguarding measures and comprehensive support for its personnel. These include distance work for part of the office staff, providing PPEs for obligatory wearing when out of home, use of disinfectants and measurement of temperature several times a day, provision for free of antibody tests for COVID-19.
ALROSA also set up separate quarantine facilities for shift workers arriving to its remote industrial sites in order to protect the staff as well as local communities.
The company equipped its corporate Medical Center responsible for health care of workers by purchasing 6 mini-labs for COVID-19 express diagnostics, 17 thermal imagers. ALROSA provided specific financial benefits to corporate health-care workers during pandemic and sponsored many other activities related to the fight against COVID-19.