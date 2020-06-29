Diamond-rich Botswana faces budget deficit as Covid-19 bites

Today

Image credit Pete Linforth (Pixabay)

Diamond-rich Botswana will need about $3.4 billion over the next two and a half years to cater for expected budget deficits and resuscitate the economy as the COVID-19 pandemic wreaks havoc, according to media reports.Reuters reports that the projected cost for Economic Recovery and Transformation Plan (ERTP) spending was $1.7 billion for over a period of two years and five months, while the projected budget deficit was $1.7 billion over the same period, which adds up to a total of $3.4 billion to be funded.Botswana’s economy had been struggling since the outbreak of coronavirus, which significantly lowered sales and export of diamonds with the country’s major trading partners China and the USA.Diamonds dominate the country’s export receipts.A 48-day lockdown, which started in March also affected tourism and commerce.Botswana was expected to fund the ERTP and budget deficit through domestic loans, government savings, and funds accrued from taxes.