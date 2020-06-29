Exclusive
Young Diamantaires: We create initiatives for the benefit of diamond communities worldwide
The World Federation of Diamond Bourses recently launched its Young Diamantaires website. The organization has worked for the past four years with young members of the diamond community all over the world to create a platform through which they can express...
29 june 2020
Those who implement the right anti-crisis strategies have more chances
It is not surprising that because of the pandemic and the crisis, the most heated debate in the jewellery industry is about what is happening and the possible ways of survival. Irina Slesareva, an expert, art director of the Russian Diamond Line contest...
22 june 2020
The secondary diamond market in Russia is not mature although its prospects are huge
Pavel Barannik, the founder and head of the Moscow Gemological Laboratory, the founder of the Gemological Institute and President of the Moscow Diamond Club, graduated from the Gemological Institute of America (GIA). He is an expert and consultant...
15 june 2020
Johan Erikson: The industry needs to spend more on advertising and marketing
First Element is a fully independent Diamond Services Company registered in Belgium, Botswana, South Africa and Dubai. First Element is committed to providing a world class diamond service aimed at adding value to the entire supply chain, from the daily...
08 june 2020
African diamond firms on COVID-19 response, recent developments
Rough & Polished recently contacted several diamond producers and exploration companies with operations in Africa to establish how their operations were affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and what they are doing to alleviate the impact. We also sought...
01 june 2020
Diamond-rich Botswana faces budget deficit as Covid-19 bites
Image credit Pete Linforth (Pixabay)
Diamond-rich Botswana will need about $3.4 billion over the next two and a half years to cater for expected budget deficits and resuscitate the economy as the COVID-19 pandemic wreaks havoc, according to media reports.
Reuters reports that the projected cost for Economic Recovery and Transformation Plan (ERTP) spending was $1.7 billion for over a period of two years and five months, while the projected budget deficit was $1.7 billion over the same period, which adds up to a total of $3.4 billion to be funded.
Botswana’s economy had been struggling since the outbreak of coronavirus, which significantly lowered sales and export of diamonds with the country’s major trading partners China and the USA.
Diamonds dominate the country’s export receipts.
A 48-day lockdown, which started in March also affected tourism and commerce.
Botswana was expected to fund the ERTP and budget deficit through domestic loans, government savings, and funds accrued from taxes.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished