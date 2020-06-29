Exclusive
Young Diamantaires: We create initiatives for the benefit of diamond communities worldwide
The World Federation of Diamond Bourses recently launched its Young Diamantaires website. The organization has worked for the past four years with young members of the diamond community all over the world to create a platform through which they can express...
29 june 2020
Those who implement the right anti-crisis strategies have more chances
It is not surprising that because of the pandemic and the crisis, the most heated debate in the jewellery industry is about what is happening and the possible ways of survival. Irina Slesareva, an expert, art director of the Russian Diamond Line contest...
22 june 2020
The secondary diamond market in Russia is not mature although its prospects are huge
Pavel Barannik, the founder and head of the Moscow Gemological Laboratory, the founder of the Gemological Institute and President of the Moscow Diamond Club, graduated from the Gemological Institute of America (GIA). He is an expert and consultant...
15 june 2020
Johan Erikson: The industry needs to spend more on advertising and marketing
First Element is a fully independent Diamond Services Company registered in Belgium, Botswana, South Africa and Dubai. First Element is committed to providing a world class diamond service aimed at adding value to the entire supply chain, from the daily...
08 june 2020
African diamond firms on COVID-19 response, recent developments
Rough & Polished recently contacted several diamond producers and exploration companies with operations in Africa to establish how their operations were affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and what they are doing to alleviate the impact. We also sought...
01 june 2020
SA’s Alexander Bay small-scale diamond miners oppose selling of Alexkor concessions
Marine diamond mining Image credit: Alexkor
Small-scale diamond miners in South Africa’s Alexander Bay have opposed recent proposals to put the struggling State-owned diamond mining company Alexkor’s concessions up for sale.
The Equitable Access Campaign (EAC), which includes local marine diamond miners operating off the coast of Alexander Bay, was quoted by Mining Weekly as saying that Alexkor’s assets are “unquestionably strategic” and “arguably priceless”.
Sable Metals & Minerals chief executive James Allan recently advised the South African government to sell two deeper offshore diamond resources owned by Alexkor.
He said that R500 million is needed for the systematic and detailed evaluation of the B and C Concessions, money that the South African government does not have.
“These deep water concessions should be sold off to capable and well-resourced private enterprise as a priority, so as to prevent a repeat of Alexkor’s recent history,” he opined.
"Mineral resources are finite, and after some 90 years of exploitation, which included high-grading, and mining without concomitant robust exploration and a mine plan due to lack of financial resources and technical capacity, Alexkor obviously faces declining production and an uncertain future.”
The EAC also disputed Allan’s claim that diamond deposits on the shore and at sea had been mined for 90 years and had depleted to a large degree.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished