Christie’s emerald-cut diamond sells for $2.1mln on an online-auction

Image credit: Christie's

Christie's says that the near-flawless, VVS1-clarity emerald-cut stone sold for much more than a high estimate of $2mln. The auction attracted 31 bids during the two-week sale and ended on 30 June.The 28.86-carat type IIa D-color diamond sold for $2.1mln, a world record high price for an online-only auction. The diamond's estimate in the Jewels Online sale was $1m to $2m.The auction sold 100 per cent by value and 93 per cent by lot, with 64 per cent of lots fetching above their high estimates. Christie's next online jewellery sale will run from July 3 to 13 featuring three pieces by designer Anna Hu.Rahul Kadakia, Christie's International Head of Jewelry said: "The sale of this exceptional stone established the record for a jewel sold in an online-only auction, demonstrating greater client confidence in Christie's digital ability and online sale platform."