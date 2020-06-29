Exclusive
Young Diamantaires: We create initiatives for the benefit of diamond communities worldwide
The World Federation of Diamond Bourses recently launched its Young Diamantaires website. The organization has worked for the past four years with young members of the diamond community all over the world to create a platform through which they can express...
29 june 2020
Those who implement the right anti-crisis strategies have more chances
It is not surprising that because of the pandemic and the crisis, the most heated debate in the jewellery industry is about what is happening and the possible ways of survival. Irina Slesareva, an expert, art director of the Russian Diamond Line contest...
22 june 2020
The secondary diamond market in Russia is not mature although its prospects are huge
Pavel Barannik, the founder and head of the Moscow Gemological Laboratory, the founder of the Gemological Institute and President of the Moscow Diamond Club, graduated from the Gemological Institute of America (GIA). He is an expert and consultant...
15 june 2020
Johan Erikson: The industry needs to spend more on advertising and marketing
First Element is a fully independent Diamond Services Company registered in Belgium, Botswana, South Africa and Dubai. First Element is committed to providing a world class diamond service aimed at adding value to the entire supply chain, from the daily...
08 june 2020
African diamond firms on COVID-19 response, recent developments
Rough & Polished recently contacted several diamond producers and exploration companies with operations in Africa to establish how their operations were affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and what they are doing to alleviate the impact. We also sought...
01 june 2020
Christie’s emerald-cut diamond sells for $2.1mln on an online-auction
Christie's says that the near-flawless, VVS1-clarity emerald-cut stone sold for much more than a high estimate of $2mln. The auction attracted 31 bids during the two-week sale and ended on 30 June.
The 28.86-carat type IIa D-color diamond sold for $2.1mln, a world record high price for an online-only auction. The diamond's estimate in the Jewels Online sale was $1m to $2m.
The auction sold 100 per cent by value and 93 per cent by lot, with 64 per cent of lots fetching above their high estimates. Christie's next online jewellery sale will run from July 3 to 13 featuring three pieces by designer Anna Hu.
Rahul Kadakia, Christie's International Head of Jewelry said: "The sale of this exceptional stone established the record for a jewel sold in an online-only auction, demonstrating greater client confidence in Christie's digital ability and online sale platform."
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished